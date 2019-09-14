Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 12 Tawny Jet ($17-$7)
2nd 9 Freezing Fast ($30)
3rd 6 Apollo Rock ($12)
4th 11 Princess Kalisi
Forecast $146
Place Forecast (9-12) $40, (6-12) $8, (6-9) $64
Tierce $1,955
Trio $163
Quartet No winner ($1,480 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 9 Ruby Dawn ($15-$7)
2nd 5 Reason To Sing ($7)
3rd 7 Ascending Heights ($6)
4th 2 Fashion Force
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (5-9) $6, (7-9) $4, (5-7) $6
Tierce $91
Trio $16
Quartet $424
RACE 3
1st 10 Wylie's Flame ($11-$7)
2nd 4 Silvari ($9)
3rd 3 In The Sky ($11)
4th 11 Nevertheless
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (4-10) $5, (3-10) $8, (3-4) $13
Tierce $82
Trio $27
Quartet No winner ($212 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Gotham Girl
RACE 4
1st 9 Salubrious ($23-$9)
2nd 5 Oasis Queen ($7)
3rd 3 Seattle Sound ($12)
4th 10 Gift Of Gold
Forecast $11
Place Forecast (5-9) $6, (3-9) $10, (3-5) $7
Tierce $114
Trio $21
Quartet No winner ($334 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Hilaria
RACE 5
1st 4 Toltec ($16-$6)
2nd 6 Counting Stars ($38)
3rd 7 Pick Again ($9)
4th 5 Desert Chief
Forecast $108
Place Forecast (4-6) $23, (4-7) $6, (6-7) $63
Tierce $1,068
Trio $357
Quartet No winner ($1,190 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 6 Brandina ($16-$7)
2nd 4 Microbe ($16)
3rd 12 Mistress Of Means ($10)
4th 13 Alaskan Fate
Forecast $56
Place Forecast (4-6) $19, (6-12) $10, (4-12) $20
Tierce $1,869
Trio $113
Quartet No winner ($1,604 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Steady Way
Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results