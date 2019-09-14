Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 12 Tawny Jet ($17-$7)

2nd 9 Freezing Fast ($30)

3rd 6 Apollo Rock ($12)

4th 11 Princess Kalisi  

Forecast $146  

Place Forecast (9-12) $40, (6-12) $8, (6-9) $64

Tierce $1,955

Trio $163

Quartet No winner ($1,480 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 9 Ruby Dawn ($15-$7)

2nd 5 Reason To Sing ($7)

3rd 7 Ascending Heights ($6)

4th 2 Fashion Force

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (5-9) $6, (7-9) $4, (5-7) $6

Tierce $91

Trio $16

Quartet $424

RACE 3

1st 10 Wylie's Flame ($11-$7)

2nd 4 Silvari ($9)

3rd 3 In The Sky ($11)

4th 11 Nevertheless

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (4-10) $5, (3-10) $8, (3-4) $13

Tierce $82

Trio $27

Quartet No winner ($212 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Gotham Girl

RACE 4

1st 9 Salubrious ($23-$9)

2nd 5 Oasis Queen ($7)

3rd 3 Seattle Sound ($12)

4th 10 Gift Of Gold

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (5-9) $6, (3-9) $10, (3-5) $7

Tierce $114

Trio $21

Quartet No winner ($334 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Hilaria

RACE 5

1st 4 Toltec ($16-$6)

2nd 6 Counting Stars ($38)

3rd 7 Pick Again ($9)

4th 5 Desert Chief

Forecast $108

Place Forecast (4-6) $23, (4-7) $6, (6-7) $63

Tierce $1,068

Trio $357 

Quartet No winner ($1,190 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 6 Brandina ($16-$7)

2nd 4 Microbe ($16)

3rd 12 Mistress Of Means ($10)

4th 13 Alaskan Fate

Forecast $56

Place Forecast (4-6) $19, (6-12) $10, (4-12) $20

Tierce $1,869

Trio $113

Quartet No winner ($1,604 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Steady Way

Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

