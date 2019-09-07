Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 8 Tuyuca ($19-$6)

2nd 3 Heart Stone ($8)

3rd 2 Hallo Rosie ($17)

4th 5 Katasha

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (3-8) $7, (2-8) $15, (2-3) $12

Tierce $131 Trio $27 Quartet $707

Scratchings: 1 Natural Jade, 13 Zodiac Star

RACE 2

1st 1 Speechmaker ($22-$9)

2nd 7 Evermore ($7)

3rd 6 Ample Glory ($8)

4th 2 Caballe

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (1-7) $6, (1-6) $6, (6-7) $4 Tierce $83

Trio $13 Quartet $551

RACE 3

1st 9 Master Newton ($26-$8)

2nd 1 Alphabet Street ($28)

3rd 3 Love Talk ($8)

4th 2 Ready Set Go

4th 6 Bernardo

Forecast $144 Place Forecast (1-9) $39, (3-9) $9, (1-3) $25

Tierce $1,322 Trio $203

Quartet No winner ($578 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 4

1st 1 At The Office ($8-$6)

2nd 6 First Knight ($10)

3rd 4 Silvari ($6)

4th 3 Prince In Action

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (1-6) $7, (1-4) $3, (4-6) $13 Tierce $82 Trio $17

Quartet $237

RACE 5

1st 8 Captain's Vista ($96-$20)

2nd 7 Cruise Cruz ($11)

3rd 2 Sabastian ($10)

4th 5 Whiteleaf Hills

Forecast $130 Place Forecast (7-8) $42, (2-8) $27, (2-7) $15

Tierce No winner ($6,306 carried forward) Trio $250 Quartet No winner ($340 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 2 Mahir ($52-$11)

2nd 1 Blackbeard ($7)

3rd 7 Victory March ($11)

4th 6 Tom 'N Jerry

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (1-2) $17, (2-7) $27, (1-7) $8 Tierce $571 Trio $70 Quartet $1,063

RACE 7

1st 3 Stopthinkingofme ($48-$12)

2nd 5 Teofilia ($6)

3rd 2 Sailor Sam ($8)

4th 4 Magic Sailor

Forecast $24 Place Forecast (3-5) $12, (2-3) $20, (2-5) $8 Tierce $396 Trio $74 Quartet No winner ($378 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 14 Inthepurplerain ($125-$33)

2nd 1 Winter Five ($36)

3rd 7 Rebel Wilson ($17)

4th 5 Seattle Mermaid

Forecast $393 Place Forecast (1-14) $116, (7-14) $76, (1-7) $70

Tierce No winner ($2,258 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Trio $1,218 Quartet No winner ($480 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Scratchings: 17 Parade's End, 18 Liquid Gold

