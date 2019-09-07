Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 8 Tuyuca ($19-$6)
2nd 3 Heart Stone ($8)
3rd 2 Hallo Rosie ($17)
4th 5 Katasha
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (3-8) $7, (2-8) $15, (2-3) $12
Tierce $131 Trio $27 Quartet $707
Scratchings: 1 Natural Jade, 13 Zodiac Star
RACE 2
1st 1 Speechmaker ($22-$9)
2nd 7 Evermore ($7)
3rd 6 Ample Glory ($8)
4th 2 Caballe
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (1-7) $6, (1-6) $6, (6-7) $4 Tierce $83
Trio $13 Quartet $551
RACE 3
1st 9 Master Newton ($26-$8)
2nd 1 Alphabet Street ($28)
3rd 3 Love Talk ($8)
4th 2 Ready Set Go
4th 6 Bernardo
Forecast $144 Place Forecast (1-9) $39, (3-9) $9, (1-3) $25
Tierce $1,322 Trio $203
Quartet No winner ($578 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 4
1st 1 At The Office ($8-$6)
2nd 6 First Knight ($10)
3rd 4 Silvari ($6)
4th 3 Prince In Action
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (1-6) $7, (1-4) $3, (4-6) $13 Tierce $82 Trio $17
Quartet $237
RACE 5
1st 8 Captain's Vista ($96-$20)
2nd 7 Cruise Cruz ($11)
3rd 2 Sabastian ($10)
4th 5 Whiteleaf Hills
Forecast $130 Place Forecast (7-8) $42, (2-8) $27, (2-7) $15
Tierce No winner ($6,306 carried forward) Trio $250 Quartet No winner ($340 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 2 Mahir ($52-$11)
2nd 1 Blackbeard ($7)
3rd 7 Victory March ($11)
4th 6 Tom 'N Jerry
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (1-2) $17, (2-7) $27, (1-7) $8 Tierce $571 Trio $70 Quartet $1,063
RACE 7
1st 3 Stopthinkingofme ($48-$12)
2nd 5 Teofilia ($6)
3rd 2 Sailor Sam ($8)
4th 4 Magic Sailor
Forecast $24 Place Forecast (3-5) $12, (2-3) $20, (2-5) $8 Tierce $396 Trio $74 Quartet No winner ($378 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 14 Inthepurplerain ($125-$33)
2nd 1 Winter Five ($36)
3rd 7 Rebel Wilson ($17)
4th 5 Seattle Mermaid
Forecast $393 Place Forecast (1-14) $116, (7-14) $76, (1-7) $70
Tierce No winner ($2,258 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Trio $1,218 Quartet No winner ($480 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Scratchings: 17 Parade's End, 18 Liquid Gold