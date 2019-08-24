Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 3 Varsity Bourbon ($24-$7)
2nd 7 Queen Of Pop ($7)
3rd 8 Heart Stone ($10)
4th 11 Kounia Bella
Forecast $13 Place Forecast (3-7) $6, (3-8) $7, (7-8) $6
Tierce $197 Trio $34
Quartet No winner ($394 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 Toran The Tiger, 10 Wonder Woman
RACE 2
1st 3 Brevin ($45-$10)
2nd 1 JJ The Wolf ($7)
3rd 7 Giacomo ($8)
4th 2 Shooting Star
Forecast $27 Place Forecast (1-3) $10, (3-7) $11, (1-7) $4
Tierce $246 Trio $25
Quartet No winner ($790 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 7 Mistress Of Means ($48-$12)
2nd 6 Blushing Bride ($7)
3rd 9 Calandra ($8)
4th 11 Im Global
Forecast $11 Place Forecast (6-7) $5, (7-9) $19, (6-9) $6
Tierce $122 Trio $16
Quartet No winner ($1,232 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 4 Rings And Things ($26-$10)
2nd 8 Fly Thought ($9)
3rd 7 Cloud Atlas ($20)
4th 9 Kentucky Blue
Forecast $16
Place Forecast (4-8) $8, (4-7) $31, (7-8) $25
Tierce $274 Trio $84
Quartet No winner ($1,780 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 16 Rock The Cot ($46-$12)
2nd 7 Pomaceous ($126)
3rd 2 Stopthinkingofme ($18)
4th 9 Captain Marooned
Forecast $1,058
Place Forecast (7-16) $168, (2-16) $43, (2-7) $379
Tierce No winner ($2,044 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($2,386 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($2,264 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 1 Quinlan ($72-$17)
2nd 8 Calla Lily ($16)
3rd 3 Sir Frenchie ($6)
4th 7 Le Grand Rouge
Forecast $150
Place Forecast (1-8) $32, (1-3) $10, (3-8) $11
Tierce $1,257 Trio $87
Quartet No winner ($8,466 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 4 Meryl ($63-$27)
2nd 1 Raven Girl ($13)
3rd 9 Studio Blues ($12)
4th 6 Delia's Delight
Forecast $112
Place Forecast (1-4) $51, (4-9) $62, (1-9) $21
Tierce $1,028 Trio $796
Quartet No winner ($10,056 carried forward)
Scratchings: 17 Ontenderhooks, 18 Redberry Wood
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.