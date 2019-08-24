Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 3 Varsity Bourbon ($24-$7)

2nd 7 Queen Of Pop ($7)

3rd 8 Heart Stone ($10)

4th 11 Kounia Bella

Forecast $13 Place Forecast (3-7) $6, (3-8) $7, (7-8) $6

Tierce $197 Trio $34

Quartet No winner ($394 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Toran The Tiger, 10 Wonder Woman

RACE 2

1st 3 Brevin ($45-$10)

2nd 1 JJ The Wolf ($7)

3rd 7 Giacomo ($8)

4th 2 Shooting Star

Forecast $27 Place Forecast (1-3) $10, (3-7) $11, (1-7) $4

Tierce $246 Trio $25

Quartet No winner ($790 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 7 Mistress Of Means ($48-$12)

2nd 6 Blushing Bride ($7)

3rd 9 Calandra ($8)

4th 11 Im Global

Forecast $11 Place Forecast (6-7) $5, (7-9) $19, (6-9) $6

Tierce $122 Trio $16

Quartet No winner ($1,232 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 4 Rings And Things ($26-$10)

2nd 8 Fly Thought ($9)

3rd 7 Cloud Atlas ($20)

4th 9 Kentucky Blue

Forecast $16

Place Forecast (4-8) $8, (4-7) $31, (7-8) $25

Tierce $274 Trio $84

Quartet No winner ($1,780 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 16 Rock The Cot ($46-$12)

2nd 7 Pomaceous ($126)

3rd 2 Stopthinkingofme ($18)

4th 9 Captain Marooned

Forecast $1,058

Place Forecast (7-16) $168, (2-16) $43, (2-7) $379

Tierce No winner ($2,044 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($2,386 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($2,264 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 1 Quinlan ($72-$17)

2nd 8 Calla Lily ($16)

3rd 3 Sir Frenchie ($6)

4th 7 Le Grand Rouge

Forecast $150

Place Forecast (1-8) $32, (1-3) $10, (3-8) $11

Tierce $1,257 Trio $87

Quartet No winner ($8,466 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 4 Meryl ($63-$27)

2nd 1 Raven Girl ($13)

3rd 9 Studio Blues ($12)

4th 6 Delia's Delight

Forecast $112

Place Forecast (1-4) $51, (4-9) $62, (1-9) $21

Tierce $1,028 Trio $796

Quartet No winner ($10,056 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Ontenderhooks, 18 Redberry Wood

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

