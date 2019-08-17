Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 5 Duet ($16-$5.10)

2nd 7 Andrea ($10)

3rd 1 Gold Pact ($10)

4th 4 King Of Promise

Forecast $37

Place Forecast (5-7) $11, (1-5) $7, (1-7) $13

Tierce $261

Trio $48

Quartet $1,466

RACE 2

1st 5 Just Amazing ($52-$16)

2nd 3 Orlanda ($9)

3rd 6 Tuyuca (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Hallo Rosie

Forecast $28

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $194

Trio $12

Quartet $993

Scratching: 2 Golden Mirage

RACE 3

1st 2 Tom Tom ($12-$6)

2nd 3 Prince In Action ($8)

3rd 7 First Knight ($8)

4th 1 Captain Hook

Forecast 13

Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (2-7) $7, (3-7) $10

Tierce $89

Trio $29

Quartet $380

RACE 4

1st 4 Okavango Delta ($35-$12)

2nd 8 Whiteleaf Hills ($7)

3rd 5 Palo Alto ($8)

4th 1 Jay's Hawk

Forecast $29

Place Forecast (4-8) $11, (4-5) $11, (5-8) $7

Tierce $259

Trio $32

Quartet $353

RACE 5

1st 4 Story Of My Life ($20-$6)

2nd 2 Free Agent ($9)

3rd 1 Mangrove ($8)

4th 5 Multi Gold

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (1-4) $7, (1-2) $10

Tierce $172

Trio $27

Quartet $524, ($545 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 4 Stream Of Kindness ($20-$9)

2nd 13 Oasis Queen ($22)

3rd 2 Vanilla Orchid ($19)

4th 14 Salubrious

Forecast $90

Place Forecast (4-13) $31, (2-4) $26, (2-13) $81

Tierce No winner ($2,670 carried forward)

Trio $566

Quartet No winner ($794 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Elusive Green, 15 Black Gardenia, 16 I Love Mambo

RACE 7

1st 13 Burnt Rock ($114-$29)

2nd 3 Elusive Diva ($6)

3rd 1 Spirit Of Song ($23)

4th 4 Elusive Kat

Forecast $65

Place Forecast (3-13) $23, (1-13) $154, (1-3) $19

Tierce $10,364

Trio $591

Quartet No winner ($1,028 carried forward)

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result.

