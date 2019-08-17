Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 5 Duet ($16-$5.10)
2nd 7 Andrea ($10)
3rd 1 Gold Pact ($10)
4th 4 King Of Promise
Forecast $37
Place Forecast (5-7) $11, (1-5) $7, (1-7) $13
Tierce $261
Trio $48
Quartet $1,466
RACE 2
1st 5 Just Amazing ($52-$16)
2nd 3 Orlanda ($9)
3rd 6 Tuyuca (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Hallo Rosie
Forecast $28
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $194
Trio $12
Quartet $993
Scratching: 2 Golden Mirage
RACE 3
1st 2 Tom Tom ($12-$6)
2nd 3 Prince In Action ($8)
3rd 7 First Knight ($8)
4th 1 Captain Hook
Forecast 13
Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (2-7) $7, (3-7) $10
Tierce $89
Trio $29
Quartet $380
RACE 4
1st 4 Okavango Delta ($35-$12)
2nd 8 Whiteleaf Hills ($7)
3rd 5 Palo Alto ($8)
4th 1 Jay's Hawk
Forecast $29
Place Forecast (4-8) $11, (4-5) $11, (5-8) $7
Tierce $259
Trio $32
Quartet $353
RACE 5
1st 4 Story Of My Life ($20-$6)
2nd 2 Free Agent ($9)
3rd 1 Mangrove ($8)
4th 5 Multi Gold
Forecast $22
Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (1-4) $7, (1-2) $10
Tierce $172
Trio $27
Quartet $524, ($545 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 4 Stream Of Kindness ($20-$9)
2nd 13 Oasis Queen ($22)
3rd 2 Vanilla Orchid ($19)
4th 14 Salubrious
Forecast $90
Place Forecast (4-13) $31, (2-4) $26, (2-13) $81
Tierce No winner ($2,670 carried forward)
Trio $566
Quartet No winner ($794 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Elusive Green, 15 Black Gardenia, 16 I Love Mambo
RACE 7
1st 13 Burnt Rock ($114-$29)
2nd 3 Elusive Diva ($6)
3rd 1 Spirit Of Song ($23)
4th 4 Elusive Kat
Forecast $65
Place Forecast (3-13) $23, (1-13) $154, (1-3) $19
Tierce $10,364
Trio $591
Quartet No winner ($1,028 carried forward)
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result.