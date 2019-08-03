Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 6 Go Goodfellow ($11-$6)
2nd 3 Apollo Rock ($11)
3rd 4 Dr Goodwin ($24)
4th 1 Generous Guy
Forecast $34
Place Forecast (3-6) $9, (4-6) $18, (3-4) $29
Tierce $472
Trio $255
Quartet No winner ($2,596 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 9 Palace Queen ($8-$6)
2nd 2 Tuyuca ($8)
3rd 7 Evermore ($9)
4th 6 Beyond Temtation
Forecast $8
Place Forecast (2-9) $4, (7-9) $5, (2-7) $11
Tierce $32
Trio $15
Quartet $371
RACE 3
1st 2 Fort Carol ($13-$8)
2nd 7 Givemethethumbsup ($12)
3rd 3 Shooting Star (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Brevin
Forecast $23
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $103
Trio $22
Quartet $180
Scratching: 4 Mio Grande
RACE 4
1st 5 Chakri ($62-$12)
2nd 2 Double Black ($16)
3rd 6 Fly Thought ($9)
4th 7 Jungle Fairy
Forecast $205
Place Forecast (2-5) $35, (5-6) $17, (2-6) $26
Tierce $2,024
Trio $519
Quartet No winner ($1,652 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 8 Le Grand Rouge ($33-$9)
2nd 6 Meryl ($9)
3rd 3 Omega Onslaught ($7)
4th 4 Copper Trail
Forecast $38
Place Forecast (6-8) $13, (3-8) $11, (3-6) $12
Tierce $427
Trio $50
Quartet $2,313, ($196 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Aldo, 7 Calla Lily
RACE 6
1st 1 Falcon Rock ($105-$21)
2nd 8 Captain Marooned ($10)
3rd 5 Masterful ($9)
4th 3 Lord Marshal
Forecast $144
Place Forecast (1-8) $36, (1-5) $30, (5-8) $8
Tierce $1,198
Trio $225
Quartet No winner ($694 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 1 Studio Blues ($17-$9)
2nd 2 Just My Style ($7)
3rd 7 Exclusivity ($18)
4th 6 Data Link
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (1-2) $7, (1-7) $25, (2-7) $19
Tierce $214
Trio $64
Quartet $1,328
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result.