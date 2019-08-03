Friday's South Africa results

Published
58 min ago

RACE 1

1st 6 Go Goodfellow ($11-$6)

2nd 3 Apollo Rock ($11)

3rd 4 Dr Goodwin ($24)

4th 1 Generous Guy

Forecast $34

Place Forecast (3-6) $9, (4-6) $18, (3-4) $29

Tierce $472

Trio $255

Quartet No winner ($2,596 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 9 Palace Queen ($8-$6)

2nd 2 Tuyuca ($8)

3rd 7 Evermore ($9)

4th 6 Beyond Temtation

Forecast $8

Place Forecast (2-9) $4, (7-9) $5, (2-7) $11

Tierce $32

Trio $15

Quartet $371

RACE 3

1st 2 Fort Carol ($13-$8)

2nd 7 Givemethethumbsup ($12)

3rd 3 Shooting Star (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Brevin

Forecast $23

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $103

Trio $22

Quartet $180

Scratching: 4 Mio Grande

RACE 4

1st 5 Chakri ($62-$12)

2nd 2 Double Black ($16)

3rd 6 Fly Thought ($9)

4th 7 Jungle Fairy

Forecast $205

Place Forecast (2-5) $35, (5-6) $17, (2-6) $26

Tierce $2,024

Trio $519

Quartet No winner ($1,652 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 8 Le Grand Rouge ($33-$9)

2nd 6 Meryl ($9)

3rd 3 Omega Onslaught ($7)

4th 4 Copper Trail

Forecast $38

Place Forecast (6-8) $13, (3-8) $11, (3-6) $12

Tierce $427

Trio $50

Quartet $2,313, ($196 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Aldo, 7 Calla Lily

RACE 6

1st 1 Falcon Rock ($105-$21)

2nd 8 Captain Marooned ($10)

3rd 5 Masterful ($9)

4th 3 Lord Marshal

Forecast $144

Place Forecast (1-8) $36, (1-5) $30, (5-8) $8

Tierce $1,198

Trio $225

Quartet No winner ($694 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Studio Blues ($17-$9)

2nd 2 Just My Style ($7)

3rd 7 Exclusivity ($18)

4th 6 Data Link

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (1-2) $7, (1-7) $25, (2-7) $19

Tierce $214

Trio $64

Quartet $1,328

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 03, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content