Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 7 Tibetan Sunrise ($8-$6)
2nd 2 Caballe ($13)
3rd 4 Orlanda (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Sister Lee
Forecast $9
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $41 Trio $9 Quartet $41
Scratching: 1 Ample Glory
RACE 2
1st 4 Black Gardenia ($13-$8)
2nd 2 Hallo Rosie ($11)
3rd 1 Katasha (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Baba Yaga
Forecast $16 Tierce $47
Trio $7 Quartet $171
RACE 3
1st 5 Elusive Fountain ($11-$7)
2nd 1 Rocks And Daggers ($7)
3rd 3 In The Navy (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Benevolence
Forecast $6 Tierce $24
Trio $7 Quartet $33
RACE 4
1st 1 Settlement Day ($42-$13)
2nd 6 Convention ($12)
3rd 5 Easybyfar ($20)
4th 4 Silvari
Forecast $102
Place Forecast (1-6) $48, (1-5) $55, (5-6) $52
Tierce No winner ($3,616 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Trio $323
Quartet No winner ($232 carried forward)
Results of Races 5 to 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.