Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1 C5 D1 1100m

RACE 1

1st 7 Tibetan Sunrise ($8-$6)

2nd 2 Caballe ($13)

3rd 4 Orlanda (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Sister Lee

Forecast $9

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $41 Trio $9 Quartet $41

Scratching: 1 Ample Glory

RACE 2

1st 4 Black Gardenia ($13-$8)

2nd 2 Hallo Rosie ($11)

3rd 1 Katasha (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Baba Yaga

Forecast $16 Tierce $47

Trio $7 Quartet $171

RACE 3

1st 5 Elusive Fountain ($11-$7)

2nd 1 Rocks And Daggers ($7)

3rd 3 In The Navy (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Benevolence

Forecast $6 Tierce $24

Trio $7 Quartet $33

RACE 4

1st 1 Settlement Day ($42-$13)

2nd 6 Convention ($12)

3rd 5 Easybyfar ($20)

4th 4 Silvari

Forecast $102

Place Forecast (1-6) $48, (1-5) $55, (5-6) $52

Tierce No winner ($3,616 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Trio $323

Quartet No winner ($232 carried forward)

Results of Races 5 to 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

