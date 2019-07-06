Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 3 Sir Caleb ($29-$11)
2nd 4 Great Achievement ($13)
3rd 6 Bernardo (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Aemiliano
Forecast $21 Tierce $542
Trio $149 Quartet $861
RACE 2
1st 1 Captain Anne Bonny ($7-$6)
2nd 2 Edmonda ($14)
3rd 5 Yodalicious (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Steady Breeze
Forecast $8 Tierce $32
Trio $14 Quartet $66
RACE 3
1st 1 Bold Strike ($12-$5.10)
2nd 5 Mio Grande ($7)
3rd 7 Mistress Of Means ($7)
4th 4 Lucio
Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-5) $5, (1-7) $5, (5-7) $5
Tierce $30 Trio $11
Quartet $31
Scratching: 6 News Alert
RACE 4
1st 4 Mtakatyi ($114-$31)
2nd 3 Market Leader ($10)
3rd 6 Rinyami (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Parahelio Alley
Forecast $73 Tierce $1,101
Trio $78 Quartet No winner ($2,352 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 5
1st 1 Finley Hill ($18-$7)
2nd 2 Conquering King ($8)
3rd 4 Prince In Action ($27)
4th 5 Guthrie
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (1-2) $6, (1-4) $31, (2-4) $31
Tierce $316
Trio $71
Quartet $2,254
Scratchings: 9 Ruletta, 10 Rocking The Blues
RACE 6
1st 12 Sunday Falls ($39-$17)
2nd 9 One Destiny ($5.10)
3rd 7 Titus ($16)
4th 13 Omaha Tribe
Forecast $25 Place Forecast (9-12) $12, (7-12) $20, (7-9) $14
Tierce $164 Trio $45
Quartet No winner ($238 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 4 Copper Trail ($23-$9)
2nd 9 Di Me ($9)
3rd 6 Voices Of Light ($9)
4th 8 Stopthinkingofme
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (4-9) $10, (4-6) $6, (6-9) $7
Tierce $119 Trio $26
Quartet No winner ($662 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 La Roquette ($22-$8)
2nd 4 Always Dancing ($8)
3rd 8 Princess Blitz ($11)
4th 14 Mega Scene
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (2-8) $15, (4-8) $14
Tierce $256
Trio $39
Quartet No winner ($984 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 Thokzine, 10 Imbali
RACE 9
1st 4 Zalika ($13-$8)
2nd 8 Malinda ($10)
3rd 9 Tree Of Life ($33)
4th 13 Amarosa
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (4-8) $8, (4-9) $24, (8-9) $59
Tierce $870
Trio $191
Quartet No winner ($1,712 jackpot carried forward to today's S.A. meeting)
Scratchings: 3 Bountiful Strength, 7 Capaill