Friday's South Africa results

Published
1 hour ago

RACE 1

1st 3 Sir Caleb ($29-$11)

2nd 4 Great Achievement ($13)

3rd 6 Bernardo (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Aemiliano

Forecast $21 Tierce $542

Trio $149 Quartet $861

RACE 2

1st 1 Captain Anne Bonny ($7-$6)

2nd 2 Edmonda ($14)

3rd 5 Yodalicious (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Steady Breeze

Forecast $8 Tierce $32

Trio $14 Quartet $66

RACE 3

1st 1 Bold Strike ($12-$5.10)

2nd 5 Mio Grande ($7)

3rd 7 Mistress Of Means ($7)

4th 4 Lucio

Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-5) $5, (1-7) $5, (5-7) $5

Tierce $30 Trio $11

Quartet $31

Scratching: 6 News Alert

RACE 4

1st 4 Mtakatyi ($114-$31)

2nd 3 Market Leader ($10)

3rd 6 Rinyami (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Parahelio Alley

Forecast $73 Tierce $1,101

Trio $78 Quartet No winner ($2,352 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 5

1st 1 Finley Hill ($18-$7)

2nd 2 Conquering King ($8)

3rd 4 Prince In Action ($27)

4th 5 Guthrie

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (1-2) $6, (1-4) $31, (2-4) $31

Tierce $316

Trio $71

Quartet $2,254

Scratchings: 9 Ruletta, 10 Rocking The Blues

RACE 6

1st 12 Sunday Falls ($39-$17)

2nd 9 One Destiny ($5.10)

3rd 7 Titus ($16)

4th 13 Omaha Tribe

Forecast $25 Place Forecast (9-12) $12, (7-12) $20, (7-9) $14

Tierce $164 Trio $45

Quartet No winner ($238 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 4 Copper Trail ($23-$9)

2nd 9 Di Me ($9)

3rd 6 Voices Of Light ($9)

4th 8 Stopthinkingofme

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (4-9) $10, (4-6) $6, (6-9) $7

Tierce $119 Trio $26

Quartet No winner ($662 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 La Roquette ($22-$8)

2nd 4 Always Dancing ($8)

3rd 8 Princess Blitz ($11)

4th 14 Mega Scene

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (2-8) $15, (4-8) $14

Tierce $256

Trio $39

Quartet No winner ($984 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Thokzine, 10 Imbali

RACE 9

1st 4 Zalika ($13-$8)

2nd 8 Malinda ($10)

3rd 9 Tree Of Life ($33)

4th 13 Amarosa

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (4-8) $8, (4-9) $24, (8-9) $59

Tierce $870

Trio $191

Quartet No winner ($1,712 jackpot carried forward to today's S.A. meeting)

Scratchings: 3 Bountiful Strength, 7 Capaill

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 06, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'.
