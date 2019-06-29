Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 7 Law And Order ($64-$13)

2nd 12 Tibetan Sunrise ($6)

3rd 6 Flame Up ($9)

4th 11 Sister Lee

Forecast $21 Place Forecast (7-12) $6, (6-7) $12, (6-12) $6

Tierce $255

Trio $28

Quartet $2,059

Scratchings: 1 Baby Sarge, 2 Bellarox, 3 Beyond Temtation, 4 Copper Alley, 9 Precious Jewel

RACE 2

1st 9 Self Assured ($16-$6)

2nd 2 My Boy Jack ($6)

3rd 1 Mio Vito ($8)

4th 4 Escape To Vegas

Forecast $10 Place Forecast (2-9) $5, (1-9) $7, (1-2) $8

Tierce $61

Trio $13

Quartet $125

Scratchings: 5 Apollo Rock, 6 Dr Goodwin

RACE 3

1st 8 Alaskan Fate ($11-$5.10)

2nd 3 Coastal Storm ($7)

3rd 1 Silver Beauty ($6)

4th 2 Cirencester Rose

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (3-8) $5, (1-8) $4, (1-3) $7

Tierce $89

Trio $17

Quartet $163

RACE 4

1st 4 Victory March ($147-$22)

2nd 2 Luxemburg ($5.10)

3rd 1 Finley Hill ($9)

4th 8 Silvari

Forecast $97 Place Forecast (2-4) $32, (1-4) $36, (1-2) $4

Tierce $501

Trio $55

Quartet $404

Scratchings: 3 Reymundo, 9 Ruletta

RACE 5

1st 5 Everdene ($18-$9)

2nd 14 Latescent ($43)

3rd 1 Dalley ($11)

4th 3 Redberry Wood

Forecast $267 Place Forecast (5-14) $96, (1-5) $9, (1-14) $96

Tierce No winner ($2,046 carried forward)

Trio $1,395

Quartet No winner ($76 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Just Call Me Angel, 12 Abbeleigh

RACE 6

1st 9 Juniper Spring ($11-$7)

2nd 1 Carlita ($7)

3rd 10 Vivir ($10)

4th 3 Via Seattle

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (1-9) $6, (9-10) $9, (1-10) $14

Tierce $91

Trio $34

Quartet $598, ($544 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Masterful ($30-$13)

2nd 12 Elusive Diva ($29)

3rd 13 Ribovar ($34)

4th 10 Judd's Rocket

Forecast $123 Place Forecast (1-12) $44, (1-13) $48, (12-13) $52

Tierce $1,655

Trio $610

Quartet No winner ($692 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Tundra, 6 Chestnut Wild, 8 Leadman

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 29, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'.
