Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 7 Law And Order ($64-$13)
2nd 12 Tibetan Sunrise ($6)
3rd 6 Flame Up ($9)
4th 11 Sister Lee
Forecast $21 Place Forecast (7-12) $6, (6-7) $12, (6-12) $6
Tierce $255
Trio $28
Quartet $2,059
Scratchings: 1 Baby Sarge, 2 Bellarox, 3 Beyond Temtation, 4 Copper Alley, 9 Precious Jewel
RACE 2
1st 9 Self Assured ($16-$6)
2nd 2 My Boy Jack ($6)
3rd 1 Mio Vito ($8)
4th 4 Escape To Vegas
Forecast $10 Place Forecast (2-9) $5, (1-9) $7, (1-2) $8
Tierce $61
Trio $13
Quartet $125
Scratchings: 5 Apollo Rock, 6 Dr Goodwin
RACE 3
1st 8 Alaskan Fate ($11-$5.10)
2nd 3 Coastal Storm ($7)
3rd 1 Silver Beauty ($6)
4th 2 Cirencester Rose
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (3-8) $5, (1-8) $4, (1-3) $7
Tierce $89
Trio $17
Quartet $163
RACE 4
1st 4 Victory March ($147-$22)
2nd 2 Luxemburg ($5.10)
3rd 1 Finley Hill ($9)
4th 8 Silvari
Forecast $97 Place Forecast (2-4) $32, (1-4) $36, (1-2) $4
Tierce $501
Trio $55
Quartet $404
Scratchings: 3 Reymundo, 9 Ruletta
RACE 5
1st 5 Everdene ($18-$9)
2nd 14 Latescent ($43)
3rd 1 Dalley ($11)
4th 3 Redberry Wood
Forecast $267 Place Forecast (5-14) $96, (1-5) $9, (1-14) $96
Tierce No winner ($2,046 carried forward)
Trio $1,395
Quartet No winner ($76 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Just Call Me Angel, 12 Abbeleigh
RACE 6
1st 9 Juniper Spring ($11-$7)
2nd 1 Carlita ($7)
3rd 10 Vivir ($10)
4th 3 Via Seattle
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (1-9) $6, (9-10) $9, (1-10) $14
Tierce $91
Trio $34
Quartet $598, ($544 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 1 Masterful ($30-$13)
2nd 12 Elusive Diva ($29)
3rd 13 Ribovar ($34)
4th 10 Judd's Rocket
Forecast $123 Place Forecast (1-12) $44, (1-13) $48, (12-13) $52
Tierce $1,655
Trio $610
Quartet No winner ($692 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Tundra, 6 Chestnut Wild, 8 Leadman
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result