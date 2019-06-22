Friday's South Africa results

Published
1 hour ago

RACE 1

1st 2 Big Bay ($9-$5.10)

2nd 7 Teofilia ($6)

3rd 3 Black Knight ($13)

4th 5 Duet

Forecast $4 Place Forecast (2-7) $3, (2-3) $9, (3-7) $10 Tierce $33 Trio $16 Quartet $60

RACE 2

1st 6 Scarborough Fair ($14-$8)

2nd 5 Orlanda ($13)

3rd 1 Calandra ($7)

4th 2 Fearless Fairy

Forecast $33 Place Forecast (5-6) $10, (1-6) $4, (1-5) $9

Tierce $173 Trio $21 Quartet $367

RACE 3

1st 5 Neverletugo ($24-$9)

2nd 3 Elusive Fountain ($8)

3rd 6 Fashion Force ($6)

4th 2 Hallo Rosie

Forecast $20 Place Forecast (3-5) $8, (5-6) $5, (3-6) $6 Tierce $142 Trio $19 Quartet $324

Scratching: 1 I Love Mambo, 8 Rubix

RACE 4

1st 1 Elusive Kat ($24-$10)

2nd 6 Captain Carlos ($10)

3rd 2 Mio Vito ($14)

4th 11 Andrea Forecast $47 Place Forecast (1-6) $14, (1-2) $18, (2-6) $17 Tierce $423 Trio $112 Quartet No winner ($492 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Juan Two Three ($21-$7)

2nd 2 Sir Frenchie ($7)

3rd 3 Exelero ($17)

4th 9 Lets Play Ball

Forecast $12 Place Forecast (1-2) $8, (1-3) $21, (2-3) $19 Tierce $136

Trio $32 Quartet $738

Results of Races 6 to 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 22, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'.
