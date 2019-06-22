Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 2 Big Bay ($9-$5.10)
2nd 7 Teofilia ($6)
3rd 3 Black Knight ($13)
4th 5 Duet
Forecast $4 Place Forecast (2-7) $3, (2-3) $9, (3-7) $10 Tierce $33 Trio $16 Quartet $60
RACE 2
1st 6 Scarborough Fair ($14-$8)
2nd 5 Orlanda ($13)
3rd 1 Calandra ($7)
4th 2 Fearless Fairy
Forecast $33 Place Forecast (5-6) $10, (1-6) $4, (1-5) $9
Tierce $173 Trio $21 Quartet $367
RACE 3
1st 5 Neverletugo ($24-$9)
2nd 3 Elusive Fountain ($8)
3rd 6 Fashion Force ($6)
4th 2 Hallo Rosie
Forecast $20 Place Forecast (3-5) $8, (5-6) $5, (3-6) $6 Tierce $142 Trio $19 Quartet $324
Scratching: 1 I Love Mambo, 8 Rubix
RACE 4
1st 1 Elusive Kat ($24-$10)
2nd 6 Captain Carlos ($10)
3rd 2 Mio Vito ($14)
4th 11 Andrea Forecast $47 Place Forecast (1-6) $14, (1-2) $18, (2-6) $17 Tierce $423 Trio $112 Quartet No winner ($492 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Juan Two Three ($21-$7)
2nd 2 Sir Frenchie ($7)
3rd 3 Exelero ($17)
4th 9 Lets Play Ball
Forecast $12 Place Forecast (1-2) $8, (1-3) $21, (2-3) $19 Tierce $136
Trio $32 Quartet $738
