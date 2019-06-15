Friday's South Africa Results

RACE 1
1st 2 Beneficiary ($146-$32)
2nd 10 Sister Lee ($9)
3rd 1 Ample Glory ($7)
4th 6 Law And Order
Forecast $148
Place Forecast (2-10) $41, (1-2) $29, (1-10) $8
Tierce $3,820
Trio $147
Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 4 Foreign Source ($9-$6)
2nd 6 Bold Strike ($8)
3rd 3 Bhaltair ($7)
4th 5 Spin Master
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (4-6) $6, (3-4) $4, (3-6) $9
Tierce $61
Trio $15
Quartet $561
RACE 3
1st 1 Silvery Heights ($14-$7)
2nd 10 In The Sky ($37)
3rd 5 Suzie Mayweather ($17)
4th 14 Nevertheless
Forecast $71
Place Forecast (1-10) $28, (1-5) $15, (5-10) $84
Tierce $2,517
Trio $207
Quartet No winner ($76 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Elusive Green
RACE 4
1st 1 Union Jack ($15-$7)
2nd 2 Fifty Cents ($6)
3rd 5 Streak Of Silver ($12)
4th 6 Clifton Crusher
Forecast $11
Place Forecast (1-2) $6, (1-5) $12, (2-5) $13
Tierce $136
Trio $28
Quartet $454
Scratching: 4 Wild Brier
RACE 5
1st 3 Delia’s Delight ($15-$8)
2nd 1 Maverick Girl ($7)
3rd 10 Esteemal ($12)
4th 2 Widow’s Lamp
Forecast $11
Place Forecast (1-3) $7, (3-10) $12, (1-10) $12
Tierce $151
Trio $40
Quartet No winner ($558 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 7 Luna Wish ($13-$6)
2nd 3 Captain Anne Bonny ($9)
3rd 1 Blushing Bride ($15)
4th 2 Brandina
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (3-7) $6, (1-7) $19, (1-3) $30
Tierce $266
Trio $93
Quartet No winner ($846 carried forward)