Friday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 2 Beneficiary ($146-$32)

2nd 10 Sister Lee ($9)

3rd 1 Ample Glory ($7)

4th 6 Law And Order

Forecast $148

Place Forecast (2-10) $41, (1-2) $29, (1-10) $8

Tierce $3,820

Trio $147

Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 4 Foreign Source ($9-$6)

2nd 6 Bold Strike ($8)

3rd 3 Bhaltair ($7)

4th 5 Spin Master

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (4-6) $6, (3-4) $4, (3-6) $9

Tierce $61

Trio $15

Quartet $561

RACE 3

1st 1 Silvery Heights ($14-$7)

2nd 10 In The Sky ($37)

3rd 5 Suzie Mayweather ($17)

4th 14 Nevertheless

Forecast $71

Place Forecast (1-10) $28, (1-5) $15, (5-10) $84

Tierce $2,517

Trio $207

Quartet No winner ($76 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Elusive Green

RACE 4

1st 1 Union Jack ($15-$7)

2nd 2 Fifty Cents ($6)

3rd 5 Streak Of Silver ($12)

4th 6 Clifton Crusher

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (1-2) $6, (1-5) $12, (2-5) $13

Tierce $136

Trio $28

Quartet $454

Scratching: 4 Wild Brier

RACE 5

1st 3 Delia’s Delight ($15-$8)

2nd 1 Maverick Girl ($7)

3rd 10 Esteemal ($12)

4th 2 Widow’s Lamp

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (1-3) $7, (3-10) $12, (1-10) $12

Tierce $151

Trio $40

Quartet No winner ($558 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 7 Luna Wish ($13-$6)

2nd 3 Captain Anne Bonny ($9)

3rd 1 Blushing Bride ($15)

4th 2 Brandina

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (3-7) $6, (1-7) $19, (1-3) $30

Tierce $266

Trio $93

Quartet No winner ($846 carried forward)

