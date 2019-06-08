Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 7 Parterre ($12-$6)

2nd 2 Big Bay ($6)

3rd 5 Lucio ($8)

4th 6 Nicalex

Forecast $5 Place Forecast (2-7) $3, (5-7) $5, (2-5) $3

Tierce $30 Trio $8

Quartet $285

RACE 2

1st 1 African Chime ($83-$19)

2nd 2 Blushing Bride ($57)

3rd 6 Mistress Of Means ($19)

4th 11 Speechmaker

Forecast $341 Place Forecast (1-2) $84, (1-6) $52, (2-6) $92

Tierce $5,995

Trio No winner ($4,646 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quartet No winner ($346 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 3 Always Dancing ($29-$9)

2nd 8 Tibetan Sunrise ($8)

3rd 7 Little Red Star ($10)

4th 5 Heart Stone

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (3-8) $7, (3-7) $14, (7-8) $12

Tierce $185 Trio $49

Quartet No winner ($952 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Desert Wanderer

RACE 4

1st 11 Bayou Boss ($28-$9)

2nd 1 Brevin ($6)

3rd 2 Cradleofgratitude ($11)

4th 8 Cirencester Rose

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (1-11) $9, (2-11) $14, (1-2) $7

Tierce $220

Trio $33

Quartet No winner ($1,476 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 14 Born A Bully ($276-$56)

2nd 3 Voices Of Light ($6)

3rd 13 Leadman ($15)

4th 4 Country Rock

Forecast $240 Place Forecast (3-14) $114, (13-14) $152, (3-13) $10

Tierce No winner ($3,996 carried forward)

Trio $328

Quartet No winner ($2,734 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Fly Thought ($23-$8)

2nd 5 Flying Squadron ($14)

3rd 6 Spoils Of War ($27)

4th 12 Bell Tower

Forecast $48 Place Forecast (3-5) $16, (3-6) $26, (5-6) $57

Tierce $4,040

Trio $224

Quartet No winner ($3,876 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Inga

RACE 7

1st 6 Strong 'N Brave ($33-$11)

2nd 14 Sunday Falls ($13)

3rd 11 Okavango Delta ($42)

4th 9 One Destiny

Forecast $34 Place Forecast (6-14) $12, (6-11) $104, (11-14) $148

Tierce No winner ($2,300 carried forward) Trio No winner ($2,950 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($4,650 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Peking Tyson, 18 Judd's Rocket

RACE 8

1st 3 Rings And Things ($16-$6)

2nd 15 Ladysmith ($34)

3rd 17 Lalena ($21)

4th 6 Zalika

Forecast $88 Place Forecast (3-15) $41, (3-17) $14, (15-17) $64

Tierce $2,209 Trio $273

Quartet No winner ($5,372 carried forward)

Scratchings: 19 Furla, 20 Fifth Of May

Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result.

