Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 7 Parterre ($12-$6)
2nd 2 Big Bay ($6)
3rd 5 Lucio ($8)
4th 6 Nicalex
Forecast $5 Place Forecast (2-7) $3, (5-7) $5, (2-5) $3
Tierce $30 Trio $8
Quartet $285
RACE 2
1st 1 African Chime ($83-$19)
2nd 2 Blushing Bride ($57)
3rd 6 Mistress Of Means ($19)
4th 11 Speechmaker
Forecast $341 Place Forecast (1-2) $84, (1-6) $52, (2-6) $92
Tierce $5,995
Trio No winner ($4,646 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quartet No winner ($346 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 3 Always Dancing ($29-$9)
2nd 8 Tibetan Sunrise ($8)
3rd 7 Little Red Star ($10)
4th 5 Heart Stone
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (3-8) $7, (3-7) $14, (7-8) $12
Tierce $185 Trio $49
Quartet No winner ($952 carried forward)
Scratching: 4 Desert Wanderer
RACE 4
1st 11 Bayou Boss ($28-$9)
2nd 1 Brevin ($6)
3rd 2 Cradleofgratitude ($11)
4th 8 Cirencester Rose
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (1-11) $9, (2-11) $14, (1-2) $7
Tierce $220
Trio $33
Quartet No winner ($1,476 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 14 Born A Bully ($276-$56)
2nd 3 Voices Of Light ($6)
3rd 13 Leadman ($15)
4th 4 Country Rock
Forecast $240 Place Forecast (3-14) $114, (13-14) $152, (3-13) $10
Tierce No winner ($3,996 carried forward)
Trio $328
Quartet No winner ($2,734 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Fly Thought ($23-$8)
2nd 5 Flying Squadron ($14)
3rd 6 Spoils Of War ($27)
4th 12 Bell Tower
Forecast $48 Place Forecast (3-5) $16, (3-6) $26, (5-6) $57
Tierce $4,040
Trio $224
Quartet No winner ($3,876 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Inga
RACE 7
1st 6 Strong 'N Brave ($33-$11)
2nd 14 Sunday Falls ($13)
3rd 11 Okavango Delta ($42)
4th 9 One Destiny
Forecast $34 Place Forecast (6-14) $12, (6-11) $104, (11-14) $148
Tierce No winner ($2,300 carried forward) Trio No winner ($2,950 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($4,650 carried forward)
Scratchings: 17 Peking Tyson, 18 Judd's Rocket
RACE 8
1st 3 Rings And Things ($16-$6)
2nd 15 Ladysmith ($34)
3rd 17 Lalena ($21)
4th 6 Zalika
Forecast $88 Place Forecast (3-15) $41, (3-17) $14, (15-17) $64
Tierce $2,209 Trio $273
Quartet No winner ($5,372 carried forward)
Scratchings: 19 Furla, 20 Fifth Of May
Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result.