Friday's South Africa results

Published
1 hour ago

RACE 1

1st 2 Aemiliano ($18-$6)

2nd 7 Teofilia ($16)

3rd 4 Cove Fort ($6)

4th 3 Andrea

Forecast $89 Place Forecast (2-7) $17, (2-4) $4, (4-7) $15

Tierce $369 Trio $29 Quartet No winner ($2,286 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 4 Adios Gringo ($190-$40)

2nd 5 Bold Linngari ($10)

3rd 7 Freedom Trail (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Bo Mambo

Forecast $92 Place Forecast Refund Tierce $1,431

Trio $182 Quartet $6,110

Scratching: 2 Toran The Tiger

RACE 3

1st 2 Brigadoon Ely ($18-$7)

2nd 4 Conquering King ($8)

3rd 1 Finley Hill ($6)

4th 7 Grey Mistress

Forecast $22 Place Forecast (2-4) $8, (1-2) $3, (1-4) $5

Tierce $93 Trio $10

Quartet $215

RACE 4

1st 3 Rock Stardom ($19-$7)

2nd 7 Rosie ($8)

3rd 9 Settlement Day ($58)

4th 5 Silvari

Forecast $20 Place Forecast (3-7) $8, (3-9) $107, (7-9) $47

Tierce $404 Trio $280

Quartet No winner ($226 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 2 Vivir ($35-$11)

2nd 1 Copper Trail ($9)

3rd 9 Di Me ($6)

4th 3 Le Grand Rouge

Forecast $37 Place Forecast (1-2) $16, (2-9) $12, (1-9) $8

Tierce $339 Trio $56

Quartet No winner ($452 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 1 Carlita ($18-$9)

2nd 8 Horse Haizi ($9)

3rd 3 Make It Raine ($13)

4th 4 Saltire

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (1-8) $8, (1-3) $17, (3-8) $13

Tierce $147 Trio $35

Quartet $953

Scratching: 9 Astisia

RACE 7

1st 7 Paper Town ($27-$9)

2nd 4 Bold Viking ($12)

3rd 5 Story Of My Life ($36)

4th 1 Clifton Crusher

Forecast $37 Place Forecast (4-7) $10, (5-7) $47, (4-5) $54

Tierce $1,034 Trio $240

Quartet No winner ($626 carried forward)

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 01, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'.
