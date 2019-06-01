Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 2 Aemiliano ($18-$6)
2nd 7 Teofilia ($16)
3rd 4 Cove Fort ($6)
4th 3 Andrea
Forecast $89 Place Forecast (2-7) $17, (2-4) $4, (4-7) $15
Tierce $369 Trio $29 Quartet No winner ($2,286 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 4 Adios Gringo ($190-$40)
2nd 5 Bold Linngari ($10)
3rd 7 Freedom Trail (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Bo Mambo
Forecast $92 Place Forecast Refund Tierce $1,431
Trio $182 Quartet $6,110
Scratching: 2 Toran The Tiger
RACE 3
1st 2 Brigadoon Ely ($18-$7)
2nd 4 Conquering King ($8)
3rd 1 Finley Hill ($6)
4th 7 Grey Mistress
Forecast $22 Place Forecast (2-4) $8, (1-2) $3, (1-4) $5
Tierce $93 Trio $10
Quartet $215
RACE 4
1st 3 Rock Stardom ($19-$7)
2nd 7 Rosie ($8)
3rd 9 Settlement Day ($58)
4th 5 Silvari
Forecast $20 Place Forecast (3-7) $8, (3-9) $107, (7-9) $47
Tierce $404 Trio $280
Quartet No winner ($226 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 2 Vivir ($35-$11)
2nd 1 Copper Trail ($9)
3rd 9 Di Me ($6)
4th 3 Le Grand Rouge
Forecast $37 Place Forecast (1-2) $16, (2-9) $12, (1-9) $8
Tierce $339 Trio $56
Quartet No winner ($452 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 1 Carlita ($18-$9)
2nd 8 Horse Haizi ($9)
3rd 3 Make It Raine ($13)
4th 4 Saltire
Forecast $19 Place Forecast (1-8) $8, (1-3) $17, (3-8) $13
Tierce $147 Trio $35
Quartet $953
Scratching: 9 Astisia
RACE 7
1st 7 Paper Town ($27-$9)
2nd 4 Bold Viking ($12)
3rd 5 Story Of My Life ($36)
4th 1 Clifton Crusher
Forecast $37 Place Forecast (4-7) $10, (5-7) $47, (4-5) $54
Tierce $1,034 Trio $240
Quartet No winner ($626 carried forward)
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.