Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 5 Princess Blitz ($12-$5.10)

2nd 6 Heart Stone ($8)

3rd 1 Ferrari's Moon ($9)

4th 4 St Patrick's Flame

Forecast $10 Place Forecast (5-6) $4, (1-5) $7, (1-6) $13 Tierce $71 Trio $20 Quartet $677

RACE 2

1st 6 Star Of Fairview ($135-$21)

2nd 4 Katasha ($7)

3rd 1 Coastal Storm ($6)

4th 5 Jenny Denny

Forecast $106 Place Forecast (4-6) $16, (1-6) $28, (1-4) $4 Tierce $1,797 Trio $136 Quartet No winner ($966 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 3

1st 6 Shy Guy ($68-$12)

2nd 7 Rocks And Daggers ($14)

3rd 1 Finley Hill ($5.10)

4th 3 In The Navy

Forecast $410 Place Forecast (6-7) $49, (1-6) $7, (1-7) $7 Tierce $702 Trio $81 Quartet No winner ($2,684 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Give Me Dynamite, 8 Angkor

RACE 4

1st 7 Ice Mint ($21-$8)

2nd 3 Rosie ($8)

3rd 4 Profound ($23)

4th 5 Fashion Force

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (3-7) $8, (4-7) $31, (3-4) $29 Tierce $471 Trio $315 Quartet $4,183

RACE 5

1st 2 Onesie ($35-$12)

2nd 1 Frikkie ($14)

3rd 5 Data Link ($16)

4th 10 Samar

Forecast $50 Place Forecast (1-2) $17, (2-5) $24, (1-5) $25 Tierce $567 Trio $60 Quartet No winner ($170 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 2 Epic Storm ($16-$7)

2nd 10 Lateral's Flash ($29)

3rd 3 Dalley ($26)

4th 12 Salubrious

Forecast $95 Place Forecast (2-10) $34, (2-3) $29, (3-10) $68 Tierce No winner ($2,064 carried forward) Trio No winner ($2,244 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($342 carried forward)

Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

