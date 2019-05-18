Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 5 Princess Blitz ($12-$5.10)
2nd 6 Heart Stone ($8)
3rd 1 Ferrari's Moon ($9)
4th 4 St Patrick's Flame
Forecast $10 Place Forecast (5-6) $4, (1-5) $7, (1-6) $13 Tierce $71 Trio $20 Quartet $677
RACE 2
1st 6 Star Of Fairview ($135-$21)
2nd 4 Katasha ($7)
3rd 1 Coastal Storm ($6)
4th 5 Jenny Denny
Forecast $106 Place Forecast (4-6) $16, (1-6) $28, (1-4) $4 Tierce $1,797 Trio $136 Quartet No winner ($966 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 3
1st 6 Shy Guy ($68-$12)
2nd 7 Rocks And Daggers ($14)
3rd 1 Finley Hill ($5.10)
4th 3 In The Navy
Forecast $410 Place Forecast (6-7) $49, (1-6) $7, (1-7) $7 Tierce $702 Trio $81 Quartet No winner ($2,684 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 Give Me Dynamite, 8 Angkor
RACE 4
1st 7 Ice Mint ($21-$8)
2nd 3 Rosie ($8)
3rd 4 Profound ($23)
4th 5 Fashion Force
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (3-7) $8, (4-7) $31, (3-4) $29 Tierce $471 Trio $315 Quartet $4,183
RACE 5
1st 2 Onesie ($35-$12)
2nd 1 Frikkie ($14)
3rd 5 Data Link ($16)
4th 10 Samar
Forecast $50 Place Forecast (1-2) $17, (2-5) $24, (1-5) $25 Tierce $567 Trio $60 Quartet No winner ($170 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 2 Epic Storm ($16-$7)
2nd 10 Lateral's Flash ($29)
3rd 3 Dalley ($26)
4th 12 Salubrious
Forecast $95 Place Forecast (2-10) $34, (2-3) $29, (3-10) $68 Tierce No winner ($2,064 carried forward) Trio No winner ($2,244 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($342 carried forward)
Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.