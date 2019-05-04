Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 15 Yodalicious ($22-$9)
2nd 8 Palace Queen ($10)
3rd 2 Calandra ($6)
4th 13 World Squared
Forecast $67 Place Forecast (8-15) $21, (2-15) $6, (2-8) $8 Tierce $294 Trio $27 Quartet No winner ($552 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratchings: 1 Blushing Bride, 6 Mythical Girl
RACE 2
1st 1 Cozy Chestnut ($18-$7)
2nd 5 Jenny Denny ($10)
3rd 4 Katasha ($19)
4th 2 Heart Stone
Forecast $32 Place Forecast (1-5) $9, (1-4) $12, (4-5) $31 Tierce $316 Trio $85 Quartet $1,441
Scratching: 8 Clever Cloggs
RACE 3
1st 4 Mangrove ($14-$7)
2nd 2 Go Direct ($13)
3rd 6 Evolver (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Free Agent
Forecast $10 Place Forecast Refund Tierce $27
Trio $4 Quartet $55
Scratchings: 1 Fire In The Belly, 3 Wild Brier
RACE 4
1st 3 Dettie ($17-$8)
2nd 1 rock Stardom ($6)
3rd 5 Grey Mistress ($20)
4th 4 Silvari
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (1-3) $6, (3-5) $16, (1-5) $23 Tierce $237 Trio $53 Quartet $231
RACE 5
1st 5 Desert Chief ($22-$5.10)
2nd 1 Arabian Dynasty ($8)
3rd 3 Malinga ($12)
4th 6 Wheel Of Time
Forecast $19 Place Forecast (1-5) $6, (3-5) $13, (1-3) $12 Tierce $234 Trio $43 Quartet $309
Results of Races 6 to 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.