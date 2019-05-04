Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 15 Yodalicious ($22-$9)

2nd 8 Palace Queen ($10)

3rd 2 Calandra ($6)

4th 13 World Squared

Forecast $67 Place Forecast (8-15) $21, (2-15) $6, (2-8) $8 Tierce $294 Trio $27 Quartet No winner ($552 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 1 Blushing Bride, 6 Mythical Girl

RACE 2

1st 1 Cozy Chestnut ($18-$7)

2nd 5 Jenny Denny ($10)

3rd 4 Katasha ($19)

4th 2 Heart Stone

Forecast $32 Place Forecast (1-5) $9, (1-4) $12, (4-5) $31 Tierce $316 Trio $85 Quartet $1,441

Scratching: 8 Clever Cloggs

RACE 3

1st 4 Mangrove ($14-$7)

2nd 2 Go Direct ($13)

3rd 6 Evolver (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Free Agent

Forecast $10 Place Forecast Refund Tierce $27

Trio $4 Quartet $55

Scratchings: 1 Fire In The Belly, 3 Wild Brier

RACE 4

1st 3 Dettie ($17-$8)

2nd 1 rock Stardom ($6)

3rd 5 Grey Mistress ($20)

4th 4 Silvari

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (1-3) $6, (3-5) $16, (1-5) $23 Tierce $237 Trio $53 Quartet $231

RACE 5

1st 5 Desert Chief ($22-$5.10)

2nd 1 Arabian Dynasty ($8)

3rd 3 Malinga ($12)

4th 6 Wheel Of Time

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (1-5) $6, (3-5) $13, (1-3) $12 Tierce $234 Trio $43 Quartet $309

Results of Races 6 to 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

