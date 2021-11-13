Friday's South Africa results

  Published
    2021-11-13

RACE 1:

1st 3 French Joy ($8-$6)

2nd 7 Taste Maker ($12)

3rd 2 Magic To The Fore ($7)

4th 9 Bold Leah

Forecast $20

Place forecast (3-7) $7, (2-3) $5, (2-7) $12

Tierce $85

Trio $28

Quartet $208

Scratchings: 1 Buttercup, 4 Countess Cartier

RACE 2:

1st 4 Rock Garden ($6-$7)

2nd 1 Jackbequick ($10)

3rd 2 Bold Captain (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 On The Warpath

Forecast $7

Place forecast Refund

Tierce $13

Trio $4

Quartet $16

Scratching: 7 Royal Welcome

RACE 3:

1st 5 Drive By ($13-$7)

2nd 1 Princess Of Winter ($8)

3rd 4 Cape Diamond ($44)

4th 7 Silver Slippers

Forecast $13

Place forecast (1-5) $7, (4-5) $30, (1-4) $47

Tierce $338

Trio $132

Quartet No winner ($656 carried forward)

RACE 4:

1st 5 Miss Nibbles ($59-$13)

2nd 4 Twice To Heaven ($6)

3rd 2 Winter Mosaic ($7)

4th 7 Karen Blixen

Forecast $57

Place forecast (4-5) $11, (2-5) $11, (2-4) $8

Tierce $441

Trio $42

Quartet No winner ($4,814 carried forward)

RACE 5:

1st 3 El Romiachi ($30-$9)

2nd 10 Fat Cigar ($21)

3rd 7 Homer Fidget ($7)

4th 9 Wind Sock

Forecast $145

Place forecast (3-10) $48, (3-7) $9, (7-10) $20

Tierce $475

Trio $83

Quartet No winner ($7,581 carried forward)

RACE 6:

1st 4 Son Of Zeus ($137-$23)

2nd 9 Masterful ($9)

3rd 8 Stanton Street ($6)

4th 10 Neverletugo

Forecast $177

Place forecast (4-9) $34, (4-8) $25, (8-9) $12

Tierce $4,617

Trio $243

Quartet $14,775

RACE 7:

1st 1 Joyful Noise ($51-$12)

2nd 10 Glacier Gold ($6)

3rd 2 Carioca ($10)

4th 6 Delicasea

Forecast $20

Place forecast (1-10) $9, (1-2) $20, (2-10) $10

Tierce $282

Trio $40

Quartet No winner ($342 carried forward)

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

