Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1:
1st 3 French Joy ($8-$6)
2nd 7 Taste Maker ($12)
3rd 2 Magic To The Fore ($7)
4th 9 Bold Leah
Forecast $20
Place forecast (3-7) $7, (2-3) $5, (2-7) $12
Tierce $85
Trio $28
Quartet $208
Scratchings: 1 Buttercup, 4 Countess Cartier
RACE 2:
1st 4 Rock Garden ($6-$7)
2nd 1 Jackbequick ($10)
3rd 2 Bold Captain (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 On The Warpath
Forecast $7
Place forecast Refund
Tierce $13
Trio $4
Quartet $16
Scratching: 7 Royal Welcome
RACE 3:
1st 5 Drive By ($13-$7)
2nd 1 Princess Of Winter ($8)
3rd 4 Cape Diamond ($44)
4th 7 Silver Slippers
Forecast $13
Place forecast (1-5) $7, (4-5) $30, (1-4) $47
Tierce $338
Trio $132
Quartet No winner ($656 carried forward)
RACE 4:
1st 5 Miss Nibbles ($59-$13)
2nd 4 Twice To Heaven ($6)
3rd 2 Winter Mosaic ($7)
4th 7 Karen Blixen
Forecast $57
Place forecast (4-5) $11, (2-5) $11, (2-4) $8
Tierce $441
Trio $42
Quartet No winner ($4,814 carried forward)
RACE 5:
1st 3 El Romiachi ($30-$9)
2nd 10 Fat Cigar ($21)
3rd 7 Homer Fidget ($7)
4th 9 Wind Sock
Forecast $145
Place forecast (3-10) $48, (3-7) $9, (7-10) $20
Tierce $475
Trio $83
Quartet No winner ($7,581 carried forward)
RACE 6:
1st 4 Son Of Zeus ($137-$23)
2nd 9 Masterful ($9)
3rd 8 Stanton Street ($6)
4th 10 Neverletugo
Forecast $177
Place forecast (4-9) $34, (4-8) $25, (8-9) $12
Tierce $4,617
Trio $243
Quartet $14,775
RACE 7:
1st 1 Joyful Noise ($51-$12)
2nd 10 Glacier Gold ($6)
3rd 2 Carioca ($10)
4th 6 Delicasea
Forecast $20
Place forecast (1-10) $9, (1-2) $20, (2-10) $10
Tierce $282
Trio $40
Quartet No winner ($342 carried forward)
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.