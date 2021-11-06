Friday's South Africa results

  • Published
    1 hour ago

RACE 1:

1st 2 Flower's Ridge ($23-$7) 2nd 9 Wife Of Windsor ($6) 3rd 3 Bold Captain ($9) 4th 1 Emerald Flame

Forecast $10 Place forecast (2-9) $5, (2-3) $6, (3-9) $4 Tierce $60 Trio $9 Quartet $154

Scratching: 7 Psychedelic Eric

RACE 2:

1st 13 Under My Hat ($61-$18) 2nd 3 Bold Leah ($10) 3rd 5 Grace Lightning ($14)4th 7 Siever's Point

Forecast $119 Place forecast (3-13) $36, (5-13) $61, (3-5) $13 Tierce $2,837 Trio $406 Quartet No winner ($246 carried forward)

Scratchings: 10 Social Spirit, 12 Princess Ibiza

RACE 3:

1st 13 Quick Wit ($48-$17) 2nd 4 Red Berry ($26) 3rd 2 Talia Al Ghul ($7) 4th 9 Forward March

Forecast $105 Place forecast (4-13) $32, (2-13) $14, (2-4) $26 Tierce $2,292 Trio $180 Quartet No winner ($566 carried forward)

RACE 4:

1st 9 Grace From Above ($59-$19) 2nd 6 Mr Linebreaker ($14) 3rd 5 Cyclops Jack ($70) 4th 3 Freezing Fast

Forecast $56 Place forecast (6-9) $17, (5-9) $102, (5-6) $96 Tierce No winner ($3,562 carried forward) Trio $537 Quartet No winner ($824 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Star Effect, 16 Future Trip, 17 Overjoyed

RACE 5:

1st 10 Lucy Belle ($234-$56) 2nd 6 Respectable Miss ($8) 3rd 13 Mayfern ($10) 4th 9 Mistress Of Means

Forecast $143 Place forecast (6-10) $46, (10-13) $154, (6-13) $10 Tierce $6,666 Trio $389 Quartet No winner ($1,238 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Ice Imperial, 16 Gallic Girl

RACE 6:

1st 13 Charlie McCreevy ($27-$11) 2nd 7 Bringbackthemoney ($26) 3rd 16 Proud Warrior ($62) 4th 9 Lotus King

Forecast $204 Place forecast (7-13) $71, (13-16) $62, (7-16) $258 Tierce No winner ($2,952 carried forward) Trio $3,081 Quartet No winner ($1,785 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Raise The Standard, 18 At The Opera

RACE 7:

1st 9 Line Of Power ($14-$7) 2nd 12 Bumrah ($56) 3rd 1 English Princess ($40) 4th 14 Red Bishop

Forecast $116 Place forecast (9-12) $43, (1-9) $34, (1-12) $154 Tierce $2,807 Trio $496 Quartet No winner ($2,252 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Magic Sailor

Race 8 results were not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 06, 2021, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Subscribe
Topics: 