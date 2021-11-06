Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1:
1st 2 Flower's Ridge ($23-$7) 2nd 9 Wife Of Windsor ($6) 3rd 3 Bold Captain ($9) 4th 1 Emerald Flame
Forecast $10 Place forecast (2-9) $5, (2-3) $6, (3-9) $4 Tierce $60 Trio $9 Quartet $154
Scratching: 7 Psychedelic Eric
RACE 2:
1st 13 Under My Hat ($61-$18) 2nd 3 Bold Leah ($10) 3rd 5 Grace Lightning ($14)4th 7 Siever's Point
Forecast $119 Place forecast (3-13) $36, (5-13) $61, (3-5) $13 Tierce $2,837 Trio $406 Quartet No winner ($246 carried forward)
Scratchings: 10 Social Spirit, 12 Princess Ibiza
RACE 3:
1st 13 Quick Wit ($48-$17) 2nd 4 Red Berry ($26) 3rd 2 Talia Al Ghul ($7) 4th 9 Forward March
Forecast $105 Place forecast (4-13) $32, (2-13) $14, (2-4) $26 Tierce $2,292 Trio $180 Quartet No winner ($566 carried forward)
RACE 4:
1st 9 Grace From Above ($59-$19) 2nd 6 Mr Linebreaker ($14) 3rd 5 Cyclops Jack ($70) 4th 3 Freezing Fast
Forecast $56 Place forecast (6-9) $17, (5-9) $102, (5-6) $96 Tierce No winner ($3,562 carried forward) Trio $537 Quartet No winner ($824 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Star Effect, 16 Future Trip, 17 Overjoyed
RACE 5:
1st 10 Lucy Belle ($234-$56) 2nd 6 Respectable Miss ($8) 3rd 13 Mayfern ($10) 4th 9 Mistress Of Means
Forecast $143 Place forecast (6-10) $46, (10-13) $154, (6-13) $10 Tierce $6,666 Trio $389 Quartet No winner ($1,238 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Ice Imperial, 16 Gallic Girl
RACE 6:
1st 13 Charlie McCreevy ($27-$11) 2nd 7 Bringbackthemoney ($26) 3rd 16 Proud Warrior ($62) 4th 9 Lotus King
Forecast $204 Place forecast (7-13) $71, (13-16) $62, (7-16) $258 Tierce No winner ($2,952 carried forward) Trio $3,081 Quartet No winner ($1,785 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Raise The Standard, 18 At The Opera
RACE 7:
1st 9 Line Of Power ($14-$7) 2nd 12 Bumrah ($56) 3rd 1 English Princess ($40) 4th 14 Red Bishop
Forecast $116 Place forecast (9-12) $43, (1-9) $34, (1-12) $154 Tierce $2,807 Trio $496 Quartet No winner ($2,252 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Magic Sailor
Race 8 results were not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.