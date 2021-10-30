Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 7 Jet Mirage ($43-$11)
2nd 15 Rock Garden ($10)
3rd 8 Bold Captain ($14)
4th 13 Narcos
Forecast $46
Place forecast (7-15) $12, (7-8) $19, (8-15) $17
Tierce $628
Trio $120
Quartet No winner ($3,756 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 1 Double Check ($14-$7)
2nd 2 Drive By ($5.10)
3rd 5 Ladonna Mia ($9)
4th 6 Silver Slippers
Forecast $18
Place forecast (1-2) $8, (1-5) $9, (2-5) $15
Tierce $100
Trio $34
Quartet $711
RACE 3
1st 6 Cairon ($27-$9)
2nd 2 Sabina's Prodigy ($9)
3rd 10 Last Of The Legend ($26)
4th 3 Saint West
Forecast $25
Place forecast (2-6) $9, (6-10) $40, (2-10) $47
Tierce $1,013
Trio $261
Quartet No winner ($272 carried forward)
Scratchings: 11 Alado's Pride, 13 Legislate's Dance
RACE 4
1st 11 Fly My Flag ($114-$19)
2nd 13 Varsity Bourbon ($41)
3rd 7 Regimental ($9)
4th 9 Mister Vargus
Forecast $699
Place forecast (11-13) $97, (7-11) $29, (7-13) $71
Tierce No winner ($6,798 carried forward)
Trio $843
Quartet No winner ($930 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Pleasedtomeetyou, 8 What A Winner
RACE 5
1st 9 Follow The Star ($15-$8)
2nd 4 Miss Orange ($13)
3rd 1 Colorado Springs ($9)
4th 6 Jasmine
Forecast $26
Place forecast (4-9) $10, (1-9) $6, (1-4) $16
Tierce $325
Trio $46
Quartet $1,137
Scratching: 12 Rosalie Runs
RACE 6
1st 2 Norton Sound ($10-$7)
2nd 4 Chollima ($12)
3rd 7 Never Ending Rain ($14)
4th 5 Night Ruler
Forecast $19
Place forecast (2-4) $8, (2-7) $14, (4-7) $39
Tierce $229
Trio $93
Quartet No winner ($288 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 4 Hoedspruit ($12-$6)
2nd 15 Find Me Unafraid $18
3rd 2 Marmara Sea ($13)
4th 5 Bayberry
Forecast $33
Place forecast (4-15) $12, (2-4) $10, (2-15) $44
Tierce $228
Trio $127
Quartet No winner ($514 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 So Flawless
RACE 8
1st 2 Santa Therese ($9-$5.10)
2nd 7 Encryption ($22)
3rd 5 Veronica Mars ($12)
4th 13 Afternoon Tea
Forecast $36
Place forecast (2-7) $14, (2-5) $7, (5-7) $20
Tierce $106
Trio $38
Quartet $859
Scratching: 10 Kiss Of Life
RACE 9
1st 3 Oscar Wilde ($49-$11)
2nd 5 My Bestie ($10)
3rd 7 Williams Land ($24)
4th 1 Aqua Delta
Forecast $45
Place forecast (3-5) $16, (3-7) $41, (5-7) $20
Tierce $1,589
Trio $157
Quartet No winner ($488 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)