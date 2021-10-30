Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 7 Jet Mirage ($43-$11)

2nd 15 Rock Garden ($10)

3rd 8 Bold Captain ($14)

4th 13 Narcos

Forecast $46

Place forecast (7-15) $12, (7-8) $19, (8-15) $17

Tierce $628

Trio $120

Quartet No winner ($3,756 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 1 Double Check ($14-$7)

2nd 2 Drive By ($5.10)

3rd 5 Ladonna Mia ($9)

4th 6 Silver Slippers

Forecast $18

Place forecast (1-2) $8, (1-5) $9, (2-5) $15

Tierce $100

Trio $34

Quartet $711

RACE 3

1st 6 Cairon ($27-$9)

2nd 2 Sabina's Prodigy ($9)

3rd 10 Last Of The Legend ($26)

4th 3 Saint West

Forecast $25

Place forecast (2-6) $9, (6-10) $40, (2-10) $47

Tierce $1,013

Trio $261

Quartet No winner ($272 carried forward)

Scratchings: 11 Alado's Pride, 13 Legislate's Dance

RACE 4

1st 11 Fly My Flag ($114-$19)

2nd 13 Varsity Bourbon ($41)

3rd 7 Regimental ($9)

4th 9 Mister Vargus

Forecast $699

Place forecast (11-13) $97, (7-11) $29, (7-13) $71

Tierce No winner ($6,798 carried forward)

Trio $843

Quartet No winner ($930 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Pleasedtomeetyou, 8 What A Winner

RACE 5

1st 9 Follow The Star ($15-$8)

2nd 4 Miss Orange ($13)

3rd 1 Colorado Springs ($9)

4th 6 Jasmine

Forecast $26

Place forecast (4-9) $10, (1-9) $6, (1-4) $16

Tierce $325

Trio $46

Quartet $1,137

Scratching: 12 Rosalie Runs

RACE 6

1st 2 Norton Sound ($10-$7)

2nd 4 Chollima ($12)

3rd 7 Never Ending Rain ($14)

4th 5 Night Ruler

Forecast $19

Place forecast (2-4) $8, (2-7) $14, (4-7) $39

Tierce $229

Trio $93

Quartet No winner ($288 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 4 Hoedspruit ($12-$6)

2nd 15 Find Me Unafraid $18

3rd 2 Marmara Sea ($13)

4th 5 Bayberry

Forecast $33

Place forecast (4-15) $12, (2-4) $10, (2-15) $44

Tierce $228

Trio $127

Quartet No winner ($514 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 So Flawless

RACE 8

1st 2 Santa Therese ($9-$5.10)

2nd 7 Encryption ($22)

3rd 5 Veronica Mars ($12)

4th 13 Afternoon Tea

Forecast $36

Place forecast (2-7) $14, (2-5) $7, (5-7) $20

Tierce $106

Trio $38

Quartet $859

Scratching: 10 Kiss Of Life

RACE 9

1st 3 Oscar Wilde ($49-$11)

2nd 5 My Bestie ($10)

3rd 7 Williams Land ($24)

4th 1 Aqua Delta

Forecast $45

Place forecast (3-5) $16, (3-7) $41, (5-7) $20

Tierce $1,589

Trio $157

Quartet No winner ($488 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

