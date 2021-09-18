Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1: 1st 9 Curly Top ($57-$13)
2nd 12 Jungle Promise ($9)
3rd 10 American Silk ($21)
4th 3 Ruby Woo
Forecast $54 Place forecast (9-12) $16, (9-10) $45, (10-12) $34 Tierce $721 Trio $265 Quartet No winner ($344 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 Just So Easy, 8 Its Onlymoneyhoney
RACE 2: 1st 3 Que Es Var ($16-$8)
2nd 4 Born A Star ($7)
3rd 2 Emerald Flame (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Irish Sea 4th 9 Savannah Winter
Forecast $7 Place forecast Refund Tierce $90 Trio $19 Quartet (3-4-2-6) $455, (3-4-2-9) $169 ($559 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Jackbequick, 7 Soft Spot, 8 Temple Bar
RACE 3: 1st 2 Raise The Standard ($14-$7)
2nd 1 Flying Pekan ($15)
3rd 8 La Sicaria ($12)
4th 4 Flash Gala
Forecast $13 Place forecast (1-2) $7, (2-8) $12, (1-8) $15 Tierce $128 Trio $40 Quartet No winner ($1,127 carried forward)
RACE 4: 1st 14 Ashwaaq ($16-$8)
2nd 3 Rarotonga ($6)
3rd 1 Vision On Ice ($6)
4th 2 Lady Isabella
Forecast $22 Place forecast (3-14) $7, (1-14) $4, (1-3) $6 Tierce $93 Trio $10 Quartet $1,485
Scratchings: 4 Wild Earth
RACE 5: 1st 1 Cruzador ($12-$5.10)
2nd 4 Rock The Kazvar ($5.10)
3rd 6 Tevye ($15)
4th 2 Iron Henry
Forecast $8 Place forecast (1-4) $4, (1-6) $12, (4-6) $8 Tierce $135 Trio $21 Quartet $209
Scratching: 5 Razor Red
RACE 6: 1st 4 La Duchesse ($70-$16)
2nd 5 Granadilla ($15)
3rd 6 Princess Zena ($6)
4th 7 Legend Has It
Forecast $75 Place forecast (4-5) $31, (4-6) $15, (5-6) $12 Tierce $362 Trio $73 Quartet No winner ($406 carried forward)
RACE 7: 1st 7 Wings Of Fire ($21-$7)
2nd 3 Irish Willow ($9)
3rd 1 Secret Depths ($9)
4th 8 Mistress Of Means
Forecast $10 Place forecast (3-7) $4, (1-7) $7, (1-3) $7 Tierce $97 Trio $11 Quartet $311
RACE 8: 1st 5 Jaspero ($27-$13)
2nd 3 Purple Frontier ($25)
3rd 7 Bold Strike ($5.10)
4th 8 Frankie Two Shoes
Forecast $135 Place forecast (3-5) $33, (5-7) $7, (3-7) $24 Tierce $826 Trio $130 Quartet No winner ($590 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Scratching: 6 Interstate