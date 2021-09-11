Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1: 1st 2 Wind Sock ($14-$6) 2nd 1 Flower's Ridge ($5.10) 3rd 5 Arkaan ($11) 4th 4 Bold Captain Forecast $7 Place forecast (1-2) $3, (2-5) $7, (1-5) $8 Tierce $61 Trio $10 Quartet No winner ($73 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Arctic Advance, 6 Bond
RACE 2: 1st 1 Herodotus ($15-$6) 2nd 7 En Garde ($24) 3rd 4 Peace In Our World (No 3rd dividend) 4th 5 Safari Blue Forecast $26 Place forecast Refund Tierce $98 Trio $18 Quartet $486 Scratchings: 2 Atkinson Grimshaw, 6 Essos
RACE 3: 1st 1 Mhlabeni ($96-$25) 2nd 7 Linguee ($16) 3rd 9 Queen Louise ($9) 4th 10 Immaculate Forecast $134 Place forecast (1-7) $34, (1-9) $30, (7-9) $22 Tierce $2,298 Trio $231 Quartet No winner ($412 carried forward)
RACE 4: 1st 3 Bhakka ($17-$7) 2nd 2 Assured ($5.10) 3rd 5 Bush Fever ($8) 4th 1 Take The World Forecast $10 Place forecast (2-3) $4, (3-5) $8, (2-5) $7 Tierce $46 Trio $14 Quartet $123
RACE 5: 1st 2 Cairon ($9-$7) 2nd 4 Magnum Fire ($21) 3rd 3 Van Gogh (No 3rd dividend) 4th 7 Swanking Forecast $15 Place forecast Refund Tierce $95 Trio $28 Quartet $227 Scratching: 1 Greek Fire
RACE 6: 1st 3 Rattle Mouse ($15-$6) 2nd 4 Find Me Unafraid ($7) 3rd 7 Palo Alto ($14) 4th 1 Princess Kalisi Forecast $11 Place forecast (3-4) $5, (3-7) $15, (4-7) $15 Tierce $145 Trio $40 Quartet No winner ($530 carried forward) Scratching: 2 Hexatonic
RACE 7: 1st 11 Dive Captain ($54-$13) 2nd 3 Forest Field ($17) 3rd 2 Bad Habit ($26) 4th 13 Sound Check Forecast $104 Place forecast (3-11) $26, (2-11) $46, (2-3) $34 Tierce $4,023 Trio $611 Quartet No winner ($860 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Too Phat To Fly, 8 Regal Graduation
Results of Races 8 and 9 were not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.