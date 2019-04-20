Friday's South Africa results

Published
2 hours ago

RACE 1

1st 10 Spin Master ($14-$6)

2nd 11 Diamond Heist ($11)

3rd 1 Adalgiso ($12)

4th 7 Lucio

Forecast $28

Place Forecast (10-11) $10, (1-10) $12, (1-11) $17

Tierce $203

Trio $64

Quartet No winner ($1,714 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 6 First Knight

RACE 2

1st 3 Day's Of Thunder ($15-$8)

2nd 2 Zabivaka ($7)

3rd 8 Brevin ($31)

4th 1 Gravitation

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (2-3) $4, (3-8) $47, (2-8) $37

Tierce $292

Trio $132

Quartet $2,740

RACE 3

1st 6 Arabian Dynasty ($31-$15)

2nd 7 Sabbatical ($17)

3rd 5 Paper Town (No 3Rd Dividend)

4th 4 Bold Viking

Forecast $52

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $464

Trio $77

Quartet $1,281

Scratching: 2 Silver Blade

RACE 4

1st 5 March Music ($21-$7)

2nd 7 Perfectproportions ($11)

3rd 4 Raven Girl (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Widow's Lamp

Forecast $22

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $151

Trio $20

Quartet No winner ($222 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Klever Kathy

RACE 5

1st 4 Quinlan ($99-$22)

2nd 2 Sir Frenchie ($9)

3rd 6 Omega Onslaught ($8)

4th 5 Princess Rebel

Forecast $85

Place Forecast (2-4) $31, (4-6) $65, (2-6) $12

Tierce No winner ($3,530 carried forward)

Trio $151

Quartet No winner ($494 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Juan Two Three

RACE 6

1st 9 Onesie ($55-$15)

2nd 4 Evolver ($11)

3rd 1 Sheet Weaver ($12)

4th 6 Frikkie

Forecast $66

Place Forecast (4-9) $23, (1-9) $32, (1-4) $11

Tierce $1,659

Trio $175

Quartet No winner ($844 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Angel Of Athens

RACE 7

1st 2 Madonna ($14-$10)

2nd 3 Snapscan ($19)

3rd 1 Just Chaos ($14)

4th 6 Solemn Promise

Forecast $19

Place Forecast (2-3) $11, (1-2) $12, (1-3) $30

Tierce $138

Trio $54

Quartet $643

RACE 8

1st 2 In A Perfect World ($19-$5.10)

2nd 1 Drop Kick ($6)

3rd 9 Cape Leopard ($20)

4th 3 Jay's Hawk

Forecast $8

Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (2-9) $21, (1-9) $13

Tierce $240

Trio $52

Quartet No winner ($240 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 5 Country Rock

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 20, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
