Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 10 Spin Master ($14-$6)
2nd 11 Diamond Heist ($11)
3rd 1 Adalgiso ($12)
4th 7 Lucio
Forecast $28
Place Forecast (10-11) $10, (1-10) $12, (1-11) $17
Tierce $203
Trio $64
Quartet No winner ($1,714 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 6 First Knight
RACE 2
1st 3 Day's Of Thunder ($15-$8)
2nd 2 Zabivaka ($7)
3rd 8 Brevin ($31)
4th 1 Gravitation
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (2-3) $4, (3-8) $47, (2-8) $37
Tierce $292
Trio $132
Quartet $2,740
RACE 3
1st 6 Arabian Dynasty ($31-$15)
2nd 7 Sabbatical ($17)
3rd 5 Paper Town (No 3Rd Dividend)
4th 4 Bold Viking
Forecast $52
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $464
Trio $77
Quartet $1,281
Scratching: 2 Silver Blade
RACE 4
1st 5 March Music ($21-$7)
2nd 7 Perfectproportions ($11)
3rd 4 Raven Girl (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Widow's Lamp
Forecast $22
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $151
Trio $20
Quartet No winner ($222 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Klever Kathy
RACE 5
1st 4 Quinlan ($99-$22)
2nd 2 Sir Frenchie ($9)
3rd 6 Omega Onslaught ($8)
4th 5 Princess Rebel
Forecast $85
Place Forecast (2-4) $31, (4-6) $65, (2-6) $12
Tierce No winner ($3,530 carried forward)
Trio $151
Quartet No winner ($494 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Juan Two Three
RACE 6
1st 9 Onesie ($55-$15)
2nd 4 Evolver ($11)
3rd 1 Sheet Weaver ($12)
4th 6 Frikkie
Forecast $66
Place Forecast (4-9) $23, (1-9) $32, (1-4) $11
Tierce $1,659
Trio $175
Quartet No winner ($844 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Angel Of Athens
RACE 7
1st 2 Madonna ($14-$10)
2nd 3 Snapscan ($19)
3rd 1 Just Chaos ($14)
4th 6 Solemn Promise
Forecast $19
Place Forecast (2-3) $11, (1-2) $12, (1-3) $30
Tierce $138
Trio $54
Quartet $643
RACE 8
1st 2 In A Perfect World ($19-$5.10)
2nd 1 Drop Kick ($6)
3rd 9 Cape Leopard ($20)
4th 3 Jay's Hawk
Forecast $8
Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (2-9) $21, (1-9) $13
Tierce $240
Trio $52
Quartet No winner ($240 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 5 Country Rock