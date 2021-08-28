Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1: 1st 6 Mamma's Boy ($25-$8) 2nd 7 Freedom Dancer ($16) 3rd 8 Alma Mater ($29) 4th 1 Forest Phoenix Forecast $77 Place forecast (6-7) $19, (6-8) $26, (7-8) $59 Tierce $696 Trio $245 Quartet No winner ($642 carried forward) Scratching: 13 Ixesha
RACE 2: 1st 2 Gimme A Rainbow ($12-$5.10) 2nd 8 Ramchandani Road ($6) 3rd 7 Leslies Pathtofame ($13) 4th 10 Diedi Forecast $11 Place forecast (2-8) $5, (2-7) $11, (7-8) $13 Tierce $53 Trio $19 Quartet $267
RACE 3: 1st 2 Unconditional Love ($39-$10) 2nd 6 Lady Yusra ($7) 3rd 7 Princess Tea ($20) 4th 4 Miss Jacqueline Forecast $17 Place forecast (2-6) $10, (2-7) $33, (6-7) $15 Tierce $513 Trio $98 Quartet No winner ($747 carried forward) Scratching: 5 Constantia Haze
RACE 4: 1st 5 Silver Stardust ($10-$5.10) 2nd 10 Lucretius ($17) 3rd 11 Illusive Legacy ($44) 4th 9 Bend The Rules Forecast $45 Place forecast (5-10) $15, (5-11) $30, (10-11) $135 Tierce $719 Trio $1,524 Quartet No winner ($2,373 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Quiz Master, 7 Bourbon Beat
RACE 5: 1st 9 You Deserve It ($21-$6) 2nd 8 The Appeal ($9) 3rd 5 A Whole New World ($11) 4th 2 Rock With Me Forecast $22 Place forecast (8-9) $8, (5-9) $13, (5-8) $10 Tierce $288 Trio $47 Quartet $2,937 ($3,107 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Techno Savvy
RACE 6: 1st 4 Straight Up ($20-$7) 2nd 1 Smart William ($6) 3rd 5 Master Ofthe North ($12) 4th 10 Mambo Symphony Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-4) $7, (4-5) $10, (1-5) $12 Tierce $144 Trio $26 Quartet $3,068 Scratchings: 2 Rainy Season, 9 Jackinapot
RACE 7: 1st 5 Hamsa Grove ($54-$14) 2nd 1 Diamond Girl ($11) 3rd 4 Harper's Dream ($22) 4th 2 To The Max Forecast $60 Place forecast (1-5) $22, (4-5) $29, (1-4) $22 Tierce $549 Trio $144 Quartet No winner ($536 carried forward) Scratching: 3 Comet Crystal
RACE 8: 1st 3 Greenlighttoheaven ($21-$9) 2nd 8 Master Of Destiny ($5.10) 3rd 7 Tambora ($16) 4th 12 Naval Secret Forecast $18 Place forecast (3-8) $7, (3-7) $26, (7-8) $22 Tierce $292 Trio $72 Quartet No winner ($926 jackpot carried forward to today's South Arica meeting) Scratchings: 6 Freedom Seeker, 13 Banzai Pipeline