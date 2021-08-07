Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 1 Meghan (25-$6)
2nd 2 Alloway Grove ($5.10)
3rd 8 Rio Supremo ($6)
4th 9 Twice The Secret
Forecast $12
Place forecast (1-2) $4, (1-8) $4, (2-8) $3
Tierce $61
Trio $7
Quartet $366
Scratchings: 3 Sumida, 5 Make It Happen
RACE 2
1st 1 Strong Casha ($10-$6)
2nd 9 Daleel ($11)
3rd 5 Red Bishop ($6)
4th 7 Star Rider
Forecast $14
Place forecast (1-9) $6, (1-5) $4, (5-9) $7
Tierce $54
Trio $15
Quartet $87
Scratchings: 2 Cyclops Jack, 3 Bravestarr
RACE 3
1st 5 Comedy Of Manners ($30-$9)
2nd 4 Absolutely Fab ($19)
3rd 1 Vision On Ice ($6)
4th 6 Ladonna Mia
Forecast $84
Place forecast (4-5) $18, (1-5) $7, (1-4) $23
Tierce $545
Trio $80
Quartet $720
RACE 4
1st 1 Serious Fun ($25-$6)
2nd 5 Silvia Louise ($8)
3rd 3 Red Rules ($6)
4th 2 Immaculate
Forecast $28
Place forecast (1-5) $9, (1-3) $6, (3-5) $4
Tierce $171
Trio $20
Quartet No winner ($1,074 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 6 Cairon ($12-$5.10)
2nd 3 Gold Rock ($10)
3rd 9 Bringbackthe-money ($37)
4th 8 Mayfern
Forecast $19
Place forecast (3-6) $8, (6-9) $36, (3-9) $51 Tierce $992 Trio $182
Quartet No winner ($1,531 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 2 Mousey On Over ($127-$28)
2nd 8 Mesmerizing Moon ($7)
3rd 3 Toureiro ($24)
4th 5 Tsar Peter
Forecast $99
Place forecast (2-8) $28, (2-3) $39, (3-8) $37
Tierce No winner ($9,246 carried forward)
Trio $557
Quartet No winner ($4,339 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 3 Step Lively ($15-$5.10)
2nd 4 Kiss Of Life ($15)
3rd 5 Luna Wish ($18)
4th 6 Gimme Gimme Gimme
Forecast $29
Place forecast (3-4) $11, (3-5) $14, (4-5) $25 Tierce $285
Trio $83
Quartet $1,620
RACE 8
1st 6 Storm Commander ($15-$7)
2nd 8 All The Sevens ($18)
3rd 9 Roy's Magic ($14)
4th 3 Moon Game
Forecast $45
Place forecast (6-8) $12, (6-9) $10, (8-9) $21
Tierce $348
Trio $70
Quartet No winner ($80 carried forward)
Scratching: 4 Enrique
RACE 9
1st 3 Mistress Of Means ($63-$17)
2nd 6 Just Judy ($19)
3rd 8 Rose Of Bayeux ($12)
4th 2 Lady Defiance
Forecast $87
Place forecast (3-6) $24, (3-8) $13, (6-8) $18
Tierce $1,261
Trio $190
Quartet $514
Scratching: 9 Lemon Pepper