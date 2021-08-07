Friday's South Africa results

  • Published
    1 hour ago

RACE 1

1st 1 Meghan (25-$6)

2nd 2 Alloway Grove ($5.10)

3rd 8 Rio Supremo ($6)

4th 9 Twice The Secret

Forecast $12

Place forecast (1-2) $4, (1-8) $4, (2-8) $3

Tierce $61

Trio $7

Quartet $366

Scratchings: 3 Sumida, 5 Make It Happen

RACE 2

1st 1 Strong Casha ($10-$6)

2nd 9 Daleel ($11)

3rd 5 Red Bishop ($6)

4th 7 Star Rider

Forecast $14

Place forecast (1-9) $6, (1-5) $4, (5-9) $7

Tierce $54

Trio $15

Quartet $87

Scratchings: 2 Cyclops Jack, 3 Bravestarr

RACE 3

1st 5 Comedy Of Manners ($30-$9)

2nd 4 Absolutely Fab ($19)

3rd 1 Vision On Ice ($6)

4th 6 Ladonna Mia

Forecast $84

Place forecast (4-5) $18, (1-5) $7, (1-4) $23

Tierce $545

Trio $80

Quartet $720

RACE 4

1st 1 Serious Fun ($25-$6)

2nd 5 Silvia Louise ($8)

3rd 3 Red Rules ($6)

4th 2 Immaculate

Forecast $28

Place forecast (1-5) $9, (1-3) $6, (3-5) $4

Tierce $171

Trio $20

Quartet No winner ($1,074 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 6 Cairon ($12-$5.10)

2nd 3 Gold Rock ($10)

3rd 9 Bringbackthe-money ($37)

4th 8 Mayfern

Forecast $19

Place forecast (3-6) $8, (6-9) $36, (3-9) $51 Tierce $992 Trio $182

Quartet No winner ($1,531 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 2 Mousey On Over ($127-$28)

2nd 8 Mesmerizing Moon ($7)

3rd 3 Toureiro ($24)

4th 5 Tsar Peter

Forecast $99

Place forecast (2-8) $28, (2-3) $39, (3-8) $37

Tierce No winner ($9,246 carried forward)

Trio $557

Quartet No winner ($4,339 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 3 Step Lively ($15-$5.10)

2nd 4 Kiss Of Life ($15)

3rd 5 Luna Wish ($18)

4th 6 Gimme Gimme Gimme

Forecast $29

Place forecast (3-4) $11, (3-5) $14, (4-5) $25 Tierce $285

Trio $83

Quartet $1,620

RACE 8

1st 6 Storm Commander ($15-$7)

2nd 8 All The Sevens ($18)

3rd 9 Roy's Magic ($14)

4th 3 Moon Game

Forecast $45

Place forecast (6-8) $12, (6-9) $10, (8-9) $21

Tierce $348

Trio $70

Quartet No winner ($80 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Enrique

RACE 9

1st 3 Mistress Of Means ($63-$17)

2nd 6 Just Judy ($19)

3rd 8 Rose Of Bayeux ($12)

4th 2 Lady Defiance

Forecast $87

Place forecast (3-6) $24, (3-8) $13, (6-8) $18

Tierce $1,261

Trio $190

Quartet $514

Scratching: 9 Lemon Pepper

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 07, 2021, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'.
