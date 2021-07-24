Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 3 Ownyourfate ($14-$6)
2nd 10 Que Es Var ($19)
3rd 4 Red Bishop ($18)
4th 5 Tjoklit
Forecast $54 Place forecast (3-10) $14, (3-4) $15, (4-10) $50
Tierce $727 Trio $194 Quartet No winner ($1,236 carried forward)
Scratchings: 9 Emerald Flame, 14 Kissmeatthegate
RACE 2
1st 1 Admiral's Shine ($10-$7)
2nd 6 Castello Campanula ($6)
3rd 7 Piece Of My Heart ($5.10)
4th 2 Bold Captain
Forecast $25 Place forecast (1-6) $10, (1-7) $2.50, (6-7) $13
Tierce $91 Trio $16 Quartet $282
Scratching: 3 Hendo Shuffle
RACE 3
1st 4 Da Capo ($9-$7)
2nd 6 Marsh Marigold ($30)
3rd 7 My Boy Reecey ($12)
4th 1 Arctic Advance
Forecast $43 Place forecast (4-6) $14, (4-7) $7, (6-7) $59
Tierce $251 Trio $89 Quartet No winner ($1,210 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 6 Swanking ($50-$10)
2nd 8 Raio ($78)
3rd 1 Hukum ($5.10)
4th 5 Galapagos Hotspot
Forecast $542 Place forecast (6-8) $118, (1-6) $10, (1-8) $41
Tierce $5,242 Trio $549 Quartet No winner ($2,488 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Red Rules
RACE 5
1st 4 Master Supreme ($16-$7)
2nd 3 August Leaves ($7)
3rd 9 Innerspace (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 American Landing
Forecast $8 Place forecast Refund
Tierce $60 Trio $11 Quartet $308
Scratchings: 5 Onesie, 7 Meeraas, 8 Magnum Fire
RACE 6
1st 8 Trickster ($11-$6)
2nd 2 Life On Mars ($17)
3rd 12 Twice To Heaven ($12)
4th 10 Lady Defiance
Forecast $45 Place forecast (2-8) $17, (8-12) $6, (2-12) $19
Tierce $212 Trio $62 Quartet No winner ($416 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Shades Of Blu, 6 Charlie McCreevy, 11 Opera Swing
RACE 7
1st 1 Global Drummer ($12-$8)
2nd 9 Inherit The Rain ($19)
3rd 4 Kimberley Star ($15)
4th 6 Fly My Flag
Forecast $50 Place forecast (1-9) $20, (1-4) $8, (4-9) $34
Tierce $576 Trio $107 Quartet No winner ($1,622 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 La Bella Mia
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.