Friday's South Africa results

  Published
    1 hour ago

RACE 1

1st 3 Ownyourfate ($14-$6)

2nd 10 Que Es Var ($19)

3rd 4 Red Bishop ($18)

4th 5 Tjoklit

Forecast $54 Place forecast (3-10) $14, (3-4) $15, (4-10) $50

Tierce $727 Trio $194 Quartet No winner ($1,236 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Emerald Flame, 14 Kissmeatthegate

RACE 2

1st 1 Admiral's Shine ($10-$7)

2nd 6 Castello Campanula ($6)

3rd 7 Piece Of My Heart ($5.10)

4th 2 Bold Captain

Forecast $25 Place forecast (1-6) $10, (1-7) $2.50, (6-7) $13

Tierce $91 Trio $16 Quartet $282

Scratching: 3 Hendo Shuffle

RACE 3

1st 4 Da Capo ($9-$7)

2nd 6 Marsh Marigold ($30)

3rd 7 My Boy Reecey ($12)

4th 1 Arctic Advance

Forecast $43 Place forecast (4-6) $14, (4-7) $7, (6-7) $59

Tierce $251 Trio $89 Quartet No winner ($1,210 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 6 Swanking ($50-$10)

2nd 8 Raio ($78)

3rd 1 Hukum ($5.10)

4th 5 Galapagos Hotspot

Forecast $542 Place forecast (6-8) $118, (1-6) $10, (1-8) $41

Tierce $5,242 Trio $549 Quartet No winner ($2,488 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Red Rules

RACE 5

1st 4 Master Supreme ($16-$7)

2nd 3 August Leaves ($7)

3rd 9 Innerspace (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 American Landing

Forecast $8 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $60 Trio $11 Quartet $308

Scratchings: 5 Onesie, 7 Meeraas, 8 Magnum Fire

RACE 6

1st 8 Trickster ($11-$6)

2nd 2 Life On Mars ($17)

3rd 12 Twice To Heaven ($12)

4th 10 Lady Defiance

Forecast $45 Place forecast (2-8) $17, (8-12) $6, (2-12) $19

Tierce $212 Trio $62 Quartet No winner ($416 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Shades Of Blu, 6 Charlie McCreevy, 11 Opera Swing

RACE 7

1st 1 Global Drummer ($12-$8)

2nd 9 Inherit The Rain ($19)

3rd 4 Kimberley Star ($15)

4th 6 Fly My Flag

Forecast $50 Place forecast (1-9) $20, (1-4) $8, (4-9) $34

Tierce $576 Trio $107 Quartet No winner ($1,622 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 La Bella Mia

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

