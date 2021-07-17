Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1: 1st 5 Light Of The Moon ($52-$18) 2nd 1 Bold Captain ($11) 3rd 3 V V Power (No 3rd dividend) 4th 2 Narcos Forecast $56 Tierce $123 Trio $15 Quartet $1,184
RACE 2: 1st 9 Take Control ($39-$10) 2nd 3 Curly Top ($5.10) 3rd 8 Ladonna Mia ($9) 4th 7 Grayswood Pink Forecast $23 Place forecast (3-9) $7, (8-9) $12, (3-8) $7 Tierce $296 Trio $22 Quartet $468
RACE 3: 1st 3 Bad Habit ($63-$15) 2nd 2 Delicasea ($8) 3rd 13 English Princess ($70) 4th 12 Miss Nibbles Forecast $64 Place forecast (2-3) $18, (3-13) $186, (2-13) $64 Tierce No winner ($3,906 carried forward) Trio $3,043 Quartet No winner ($412 carried forward)
RACE 4: 1st 4 Just Judy ($40-$10) 2nd 11 Derecho ($8) 3rd 2 La Banquiere ($5.10) 4th 3 Alloway Grove Forecast $30 Place forecast (4-11) $13, (2-4) $9, (2-11) $6 Tierce $432 Trio $25 Quartet $199
RACE 5: 1st 4 Pearl Dancer ($21-$7) 2nd 2 Diamonds And Toads ($5.10) 3rd 1 Tenacity ($7) 4th 5 Sea Island Forecast $21 Place forecast (2-4) $6, (1-4) $4, (1-2) $4 Tierce $82 Trio $8 Quartet $288 Scratching: 3 Queen Louise
RACE 6: 1st 6 Palace Queen ($53-$20) 2nd 9 Legend Has It ($8) 3rd 2 Sacred Ibis ($14) 4th 4 Respectable Miss Forecast $26 Place forecast (6-9) $10, (2-6) $27, (2-9) $12 Tierce $611 Trio $96 Quartet No winner ($268 carried forward)
RACE 7: 1st 4 Santa Therese ($12-$7) 2nd 7 Water Spirit ($19) 3rd 2 Sovereign Secret ($6) 3rd 11 Step Lively ($18) Forecast $48 Place forecast (4-7) $15, (2-4) $3, (4-11) $7, (2-7) $6, (7-11) $30, (2-11) $24 Tierce (4-7-2) $84, (4-7-11) $72 Trio (2-4-7) $24, (4-7-11) $33 Quartet No winner ($452 carried forward) Scratchings: 17 Travel In Style, 18 Mifid Two
RACE 8: 1st 3 Blingking ($12-$7) 2nd 1 Oscar Wilde ($11) 3rd 2 Encryption ($13) 4th 8 Scarborough Fair Forecast $13 Place forecast (1-3) $6, (2-3) $6, (1-2) $13 Tierce $90 Trio $27 Quartet No winner ($942 carried forward)
Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.