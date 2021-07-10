Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1: 1st 2 Coffee Break ($9-$7) 2nd 7 What A Bolt ($9) 3rd 3 Crystal City (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 Cashing In Forecast $16 Place forecast Refund Tierce $50 Trio $13 Quartet $111 Scratching: 5 Gonnabealright
RACE 2: 1st 6 Queen Of Shadows ($14-$7) 2nd 7 Royal Oasis ($10) 3rd 11 Trip To Ireland ($5.10) 4th 10 Sugar Snap Forecast $16 Place forecast (6-7) $7, (6-11) $5, (7-11) $11 Tierce $53 Trio $19 Quartet No winner ($348 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Siever's Point
RACE 3: 1st 1 Bel Punto ($18-$7) 2nd 11 Wind Sock ($7) 3rd 2 Jaspero ($8) 4th 10 Marsh Marigold Forecast $15 Place forecast (1-11) $5, (1-2) $6, (2-11) $6 Tierce $41 Trio $9 Quartet $142
RACE 4: 1st 2 Kings Fort ($38-$10) 2nd 7 Sun Lark ($19) 3rd 3 Hukum ($9) 4th 4 Koura Forecast $190 Place forecast (2-7) $40, (2-3) $7, (3-7) $26 Tierce $1,384 Trio $157 Quartet No winner ($1,425 carried forward) Scratching: 6 Black Triton
RACE 5: 1st 6 Master Supreme ($18-$7) 2nd 1 Love Happens ($6) 3rd 7 Rattle Mouse ($15) 4th 5 Heartbreak Hotel Forecast $14 Place forecast (1-6) $7, (6-7) $14, (1-7) $12 Tierce $137 Trio $51 Quartet $758
RACE 6: 1st 11 Virtuosa ($379-$75) 2nd 3 Storm Commander ($8) 3rd 5 Gold Rock ($12) 4th 4 Danilo Forecast $472 Place forecast (3-11) $141, (5-11) $387, (3-5) $10 Tierce No winner ($7,488 carried forward) Trio No winner ($4,776 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($707 carried forward) Scratching: 2 Blingking
RACE 7: 1st 4 What A Winner ($21-$6) 2nd 5 Mr Cobbs ($9) 3rd 1 Gin Fizz ($6) 3rd 2 La Bella Mia ($7) Forecast $42 Place forecast (4-5) $9, (1-4) $4, (2-4) $4, (1-5) $7, (2-5) $9, (1-2) $10 Tierce (4-5-1) $229, (4-5-2) $599 Trio (1-4-5) $45, (2-4-5) $104 Quartet (4-5-1-2) $484, (4-5-2-1) no winner
Results of Race 8 and 9 were not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.