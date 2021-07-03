Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 7 Anything For Love ($28-$6)
2nd 5 Da Capo ($5.10)
3rd 4 Constellation Code ($12)
4th 1 Aquaholic
Forecast $9 Place forecast (5-7) $4, (4-7) $29, (4-5) $12 Tierce $242 Trio $49 Quartet No winner ($1,168 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 3 Tsar Peter ($138-$18)
2nd 4 V V Power ($5.10)
3rd 1 Crystal City ($10)
4th 6 Bobbety Boo
Forecast $71 Place forecast (3-4) $14, (1-3) $19, (1-4) $3
Tierce $1,444 Trio $31
Quartet $4,524
RACE 3
1st 1 Time Off ($14-$7)
2nd 6 Derecho ($5.10)
3rd 4 African Hoopoe ($5.10)
4th 3 Beach Bound
Forecast $8 Place forecast (1-6) $3, (1-4) $4, (4-6) $4 Tierce $29
Trio $5 Quartet $73
RACE 4
1st 1 Sullenberger ($76-$14)
2nd 9 Push Off ($7)
3rd 4 Broadside ($8)
4th 7 Bad Habit
Forecast $193 Place forecast (1-9) $41, (1-4) $10, (4-9) $5
Tierce $3,915
Trio $40
Quartet $720
Scratching: 2 Aqua Delta
RACE 5
1st 6 First Street ($38-$11)
2nd 1 Colorado Springs ($6)
3rd 4 Calandra ($23)
4th 8 Onesie
Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-6) $9, (4-6) $32, (1-4) $27
Tierce $626 Trio $106
Quartet No winner ($598 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 1 Global Drummer ($7-$5.10)
2nd 6 Encryption ($9)
3rd 4 Kimberley Star (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Rock Aloe
Forecast $6 Tierce $13 Trio $4
Quartet $19 Scratchings: 3 The Highway Man, 5 Wolfgang
RACE 7
1st 3 Peace In Our World ($48-$23)
2nd 5 Whatever Next ($7)
3rd 4 Safari Blue (No 3rd dividend) 4th 2 Norton Sound
Forecast $38 Tierce $337
Trio $39 Quartet $621
RACE 8
1st 14 Roy's Magic ($70-$22)
2nd 8 Moon Game ($11)
3rd 13 Atkinson Grimshaw ($9)
4th 1 Celtillus
Forecast $82 Place forecast (8-14) $29, (13-14) $22, (8-13) $8
Tierce $727 Trio $117
Quartet No winner ($252 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)