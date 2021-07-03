Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 7 Anything For Love ($28-$6)

2nd 5 Da Capo ($5.10)

3rd 4 Constellation Code ($12)

4th 1 Aquaholic

Forecast $9 Place forecast (5-7) $4, (4-7) $29, (4-5) $12 Tierce $242 Trio $49 Quartet No winner ($1,168 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 3 Tsar Peter ($138-$18)

2nd 4 V V Power ($5.10)

3rd 1 Crystal City ($10)

4th 6 Bobbety Boo

Forecast $71 Place forecast (3-4) $14, (1-3) $19, (1-4) $3

Tierce $1,444 Trio $31

Quartet $4,524

RACE 3

1st 1 Time Off ($14-$7)

2nd 6 Derecho ($5.10)

3rd 4 African Hoopoe ($5.10)

4th 3 Beach Bound

Forecast $8 Place forecast (1-6) $3, (1-4) $4, (4-6) $4 Tierce $29

Trio $5 Quartet $73

RACE 4

1st 1 Sullenberger ($76-$14)

2nd 9 Push Off ($7)

3rd 4 Broadside ($8)

4th 7 Bad Habit

Forecast $193 Place forecast (1-9) $41, (1-4) $10, (4-9) $5

Tierce $3,915

Trio $40

Quartet $720

Scratching: 2 Aqua Delta

RACE 5

1st 6 First Street ($38-$11)

2nd 1 Colorado Springs ($6)

3rd 4 Calandra ($23)

4th 8 Onesie

Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-6) $9, (4-6) $32, (1-4) $27

Tierce $626 Trio $106

Quartet No winner ($598 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 1 Global Drummer ($7-$5.10)

2nd 6 Encryption ($9)

3rd 4 Kimberley Star (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Rock Aloe

Forecast $6 Tierce $13 Trio $4

Quartet $19 Scratchings: 3 The Highway Man, 5 Wolfgang

RACE 7

1st 3 Peace In Our World ($48-$23)

2nd 5 Whatever Next ($7)

3rd 4 Safari Blue (No 3rd dividend) 4th 2 Norton Sound

Forecast $38 Tierce $337

Trio $39 Quartet $621

RACE 8

1st 14 Roy's Magic ($70-$22)

2nd 8 Moon Game ($11)

3rd 13 Atkinson Grimshaw ($9)

4th 1 Celtillus

Forecast $82 Place forecast (8-14) $29, (13-14) $22, (8-13) $8

Tierce $727 Trio $117

Quartet No winner ($252 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

