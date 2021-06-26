Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1: 1st 7 Rose Of Bayeux ($44-$7) 2nd 6 Wind Sock ($6) 3rd 1 Arctic Advance ($5.10) 4th 3 Marsh Marigold Forecast $20 Place forecast (6-7) $6, (1-7) $6, (1-6) $3 Tierce $145 Trio $15 Quartet $338

RACE 2: 1st 12 Twice To Heaven ($8-$7) 2nd 5 Curly Top ($6) 3rd 8 Flower Seller ($12) 4th 9 Giggle And A Talk Forecast $12 Place forecast (5-12) $6, (8-12) $6, (5-8) $22 Tierce $73 Trio $25 Quartet $181

RACE 3: 1st 3 Respectable Miss ($20-$8) 2nd 9 Meeneera ($7) 3rd 2 Diamonds And Toads ($7) 4th 1 Lucy Belle Forecast $16 Place forecast (3-9) $5, (2-3) $6, (2-9) $9 Tierce $94 Trio $17 Quartet $137

RACE 4: 1st 2 Bringbackthemoney ($198-$49) 2nd 3 Jaspero ($9) 3rd 7 Red Bishop ($11) 4th 9 Cyclops Jack Forecast $107 Place forecast (2-3) $39, (2-7) $99, (3-7) $20 Tierce $4,392 Trio $409 Quartet No winner ($642 carried forward)

RACE 5: 1st 15 Thandekhile ($227-$45) 2nd 8 Malteza ($46) 3rd 3 Mistress Of Means ($15) 4th 7 With Our Blessing Forecast $2,144 Place forecast (8-15) $451, (3-15) $180, (3-8) $112 Tierce No winner ($4,002 carried forward) Trio No winner ($3,422 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($966 carried forward) Scratchings: 17 Underthemistletoe, 18 Linda Loves Lace

RACE 6: 1st 4 Cairon ($28-$9) 2nd 1 Mio Grande ($16) 3rd 8 Bold Strike ($15) 4th 11 Frankie Two Shoes Forecast $49 Place forecast (1-4) $19, (4-8) $21, (1-8) $29 Tierce $954 Trio $179 Quartet No winner ($1,182 carried forward) Scratching: 6 Fresh From The Us

RACE 7: 1st 2 Carioca ($45-$12) 2nd 8 Forest Field ($34) 3rd 9 Joyful Noise ($12) 4th 11 Trickster Forecast $157 Place forecast (2-8) $48, (2-9) $13, (8-9) $36 Tierce $3,090 Trio $188 Quartet No winner ($5,829 carried forward)

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.