Friday's South Africa results

Published
1 hour ago

RACE 1

1st 2 Fat Lady Sings ($27-$8)

2nd 4 Pashtoosh ($7)

3rd 1 Cirencester rose ($17)

4th 3 Cozy Chestnut

Forecast $15 Place Forecast (2-4) $5, (1-2) $23, (1-4) $13 Tierce $234 Trio $64 Quartet $176

RACE 2

1st 5 Chief Black Horse $33 $8

2nd 3 Captain Hook $7

3rd 9 Noble Leader $91

4th 10 Silvari

Forecast $15 Place Forecast (3-5) $6, (5-9) $73, (3-9) $59 Tierce $748 Trio $372

Quartet No winner ($354 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 2 Aranjuez ($15-$9)

2nd 6 The Goon Show ($13)

3rd 4 Rosslyn Chapel ($31)

4th 9 Whiteleaf Hills

Forecast $36 Place Forecast (2-6) $15, (2-4) $31, (4-6) $47 Tierce $1,130 Trio $197

Quartet No winner ($1,090 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 3 Valentinik ($36-$9)

2nd 2 High Definition ($10)

3rd 5 Aloysius ($9)

4th 9 Captain Marooned

Forecast $44 Place Forecast (2-3) $13, (3-5) $11, (2-5) $9 Tierce $314 Trio $53

Quartet $3,377, ($4,034 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 World Mission

RACE 5

1st 9 Seville ($143-$32)

2nd 1 Voices Of Light ($8)

3rd 6 Larry Jack ($18)

4th 13 Rule The World

Forecast $84 Place Forecast (1-9) $31, (6-9) $96, (1-6) $12 Tierce No winner ($5,838 carried forward) Trio $466

Quartet No winner ($6,814 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Ante Omnia

Results of races 6 to 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 13, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content