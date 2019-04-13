Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 2 Fat Lady Sings ($27-$8)
2nd 4 Pashtoosh ($7)
3rd 1 Cirencester rose ($17)
4th 3 Cozy Chestnut
Forecast $15 Place Forecast (2-4) $5, (1-2) $23, (1-4) $13 Tierce $234 Trio $64 Quartet $176
RACE 2
1st 5 Chief Black Horse $33 $8
2nd 3 Captain Hook $7
3rd 9 Noble Leader $91
4th 10 Silvari
Forecast $15 Place Forecast (3-5) $6, (5-9) $73, (3-9) $59 Tierce $748 Trio $372
Quartet No winner ($354 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 2 Aranjuez ($15-$9)
2nd 6 The Goon Show ($13)
3rd 4 Rosslyn Chapel ($31)
4th 9 Whiteleaf Hills
Forecast $36 Place Forecast (2-6) $15, (2-4) $31, (4-6) $47 Tierce $1,130 Trio $197
Quartet No winner ($1,090 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 3 Valentinik ($36-$9)
2nd 2 High Definition ($10)
3rd 5 Aloysius ($9)
4th 9 Captain Marooned
Forecast $44 Place Forecast (2-3) $13, (3-5) $11, (2-5) $9 Tierce $314 Trio $53
Quartet $3,377, ($4,034 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 World Mission
RACE 5
1st 9 Seville ($143-$32)
2nd 1 Voices Of Light ($8)
3rd 6 Larry Jack ($18)
4th 13 Rule The World
Forecast $84 Place Forecast (1-9) $31, (6-9) $96, (1-6) $12 Tierce No winner ($5,838 carried forward) Trio $466
Quartet No winner ($6,814 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Ante Omnia
Results of races 6 to 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.