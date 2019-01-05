Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 1 Emerald Band ($29-$8)

2nd 4 Shinnecock ($6)

3rd 2 Midwinter (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Path Of Choice

Forecast $6 Tierce $65

Trio $12 Quartet $172

RACE 2

1st 4 Cabo Da Cruz ($12-$6)

2nd 1 Gimmetherain ($10)

3rd 2 Engage And Beware ($32)

4th 19 Trojan Winter

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (1-4) $7, (2-4) $34, (1-2) $40

Tierce $223 Trio $56

Quartet No winner ($268 carried forward)

Scratching: 17 Salt

RACE 3

1st 2 Bold Assassin ($18-$7)

2nd 3 Destin ($7)

3rd 11 Magic Mountain ($11)

4th 5 Deposition

Forecast $8

Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (2-11) $8, (3-11) $7 Tierce $53

Trio $17 Quartet $647

Scratchings: 1 Metropolitan, 7 Orange Bitters

RACE 4

1st 3 Indi Anna ($47-$16)

2nd 13 Je Ne Sais Quoi ($6)

3rd 5 Blush Scarlet ($30)

4th 1 Bella Summer

Forecast $36

Place Forecast (3-130 $12, (3-5) $58, (5-13) $23

Tierce $1,818 Trio $148

Quartet No winner ($692 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 2 Charles ($107-$16)

2nd 4 Vardy ($6)

3rd 10 Crome Yellow ($18)

4th 6 Green Archer

Forecast $31

Place Forecast (2-4) $13, (2-10) $38, (4-10) $11

Tierce $1,810 Trio $166

Quartet No winner ($2,298 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 12 Princess Irene ($54-$14)

2nd 11 Foxy Princess ($10)

3rd 7 Expedite ($8)

4th 3 Dynasty's Blossom

Forecast $67

Place Forecast (11-12) $21, (7-12) $16, (7-11) $7

Tierce $1,378

Trio $73

Quartet No winner ($3,458 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

