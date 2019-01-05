Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 1 Emerald Band ($29-$8)
2nd 4 Shinnecock ($6)
3rd 2 Midwinter (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Path Of Choice
Forecast $6 Tierce $65
Trio $12 Quartet $172
RACE 2
1st 4 Cabo Da Cruz ($12-$6)
2nd 1 Gimmetherain ($10)
3rd 2 Engage And Beware ($32)
4th 19 Trojan Winter
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (1-4) $7, (2-4) $34, (1-2) $40
Tierce $223 Trio $56
Quartet No winner ($268 carried forward)
Scratching: 17 Salt
RACE 3
1st 2 Bold Assassin ($18-$7)
2nd 3 Destin ($7)
3rd 11 Magic Mountain ($11)
4th 5 Deposition
Forecast $8
Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (2-11) $8, (3-11) $7 Tierce $53
Trio $17 Quartet $647
Scratchings: 1 Metropolitan, 7 Orange Bitters
RACE 4
1st 3 Indi Anna ($47-$16)
2nd 13 Je Ne Sais Quoi ($6)
3rd 5 Blush Scarlet ($30)
4th 1 Bella Summer
Forecast $36
Place Forecast (3-130 $12, (3-5) $58, (5-13) $23
Tierce $1,818 Trio $148
Quartet No winner ($692 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 2 Charles ($107-$16)
2nd 4 Vardy ($6)
3rd 10 Crome Yellow ($18)
4th 6 Green Archer
Forecast $31
Place Forecast (2-4) $13, (2-10) $38, (4-10) $11
Tierce $1,810 Trio $166
Quartet No winner ($2,298 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 12 Princess Irene ($54-$14)
2nd 11 Foxy Princess ($10)
3rd 7 Expedite ($8)
4th 3 Dynasty's Blossom
Forecast $67
Place Forecast (11-12) $21, (7-12) $16, (7-11) $7
Tierce $1,378
Trio $73
Quartet No winner ($3,458 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)