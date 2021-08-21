Friday's South Africa result

RACE 1
1st 3 Orange Bowl ($40-$11)
2nd 2 Diamonds And Toads ($6)
3rd 7 Sugar Snap ($6)
4th 8 Curly Top
Forecast $38 Place forecast (2-3) $10, (3-7) $8, (2-7) $4
Tierce $102
Trio $15
Quartet No winner ($285 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Host Of Angels, 6 Kissmeatthegate, 10 Jungle Promise, 11 Colorama
RACE 2
1st 4 Hukum ($15-$7)
2nd 1 On Your Marks ($6)
3rd 2 Nussply ($8)
4th 3 Galapagos Hotspot
Forecast $9 Place forecast (1-4) $3, (2-4) $4, (1-2) $6
Tierce $50 Trio $8
Quartet $384
RACE 3
1st 3 Master Supreme ($19-$8)
2nd 4 Miss Orange ($8)
3rd 6 Assured (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Rattle Mouse
Forecast $7
Place forecast Refund
Tierce $44
Trio $9
Quartet $71
Scratching: 2 Dharma
RACE 4
1st 3 Joint Effort ($30-$8)
2nd 11 The Carpenter ($11)
3rd 9 Winter Vacation ($6)
4th 4 Mousey On Over
Forecast $45 Place forecast (3-11) $13, (3-9) $4, (9-11) $6
Tierce $168 Trio $18
Quartet No winner ($623 carried forward)
Scratchings: 5 The Black Manx, 6 Rooibos, 7 Razor Red, 8 Interstate
RACE 5
1st 1 Victoria Tower ($32-$11)
2nd 3 Mesmerizing Moon ($8)
3rd 10 Angel Bouquet ($15)
4th 7 Showdown Kid
Forecast $26 Place forecast (1-3) $8, (1-10) $22, (3-10) $11
Tierce $299
Trio $64
Quartet No winner ($1,335 carried forward)
Scratchings: 9 Silent Observer, 11 Subterfuge
RACE 6
1st 4 Stranger Danger ($7-$5.10)
2nd 5 Delicasea ($6)
3rd 3 What A Winner (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Sullenberger
Forecast $8
Tierce $16 Trio $3
Quartet $22
Scratchings: 1 Big Bay, 6 Varsity Bourbon
RACE 7
1st 1 Santa Therese ($10-$7)
2nd 12 Musical Glitch ($19)
3rd 2 Catchafallingstar ($15)
4th 3 First Street
Forecast $27 Place forecast (1-12) $12, (1-2) $8, (2-12) $34
Tierce $157 Trio $58
Quartet No winner ($406 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 3 Lucky Dancer ($40-$15)
2nd 2 Grazinginthegrass ($6)
3rd 6 Essos (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Doppio Oro
Forecast $10
Place forecast Refund
Tierce $195 Trio $24
Quartet $614
Scratchings: 1 Peaceful Day, 8 Charlie McCreevy
RACE 9
1st 9 Twice To Heaven ($16-$6)
2nd 2 Opera Swing ($25)
3rd 7 Que Cosas ($7)
4th 12 Quick Wit
Forecast $67 Place forecast (2-9) $23, (7-9) $7, (2-7) $31
Tierce $1,088 Trio $79
Quartet No winner ($252 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratchings: 3 Leading Fast, 11 Olivine, 13 Granadilla