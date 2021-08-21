Friday's South Africa result

  • Published
    1 hour ago

RACE 1

1st 3 Orange Bowl ($40-$11)

2nd 2 Diamonds And Toads ($6)

3rd 7 Sugar Snap ($6)

4th 8 Curly Top

Forecast $38 Place forecast (2-3) $10, (3-7) $8, (2-7) $4

Tierce $102

Trio $15

Quartet No winner ($285 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Host Of Angels, 6 Kissmeatthegate, 10 Jungle Promise, 11 Colorama

RACE 2

1st 4 Hukum ($15-$7)

2nd 1 On Your Marks ($6)

3rd 2 Nussply ($8)

4th 3 Galapagos Hotspot

Forecast $9 Place forecast (1-4) $3, (2-4) $4, (1-2) $6

Tierce $50 Trio $8

Quartet $384

RACE 3

1st 3 Master Supreme ($19-$8)

2nd 4 Miss Orange ($8)

3rd 6 Assured (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Rattle Mouse

Forecast $7

Place forecast Refund

Tierce $44

Trio $9

Quartet $71

Scratching: 2 Dharma

RACE 4

1st 3 Joint Effort ($30-$8)

2nd 11 The Carpenter ($11)

3rd 9 Winter Vacation ($6)

4th 4 Mousey On Over

Forecast $45 Place forecast (3-11) $13, (3-9) $4, (9-11) $6

Tierce $168 Trio $18

Quartet No winner ($623 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 The Black Manx, 6 Rooibos, 7 Razor Red, 8 Interstate

RACE 5

1st 1 Victoria Tower ($32-$11)

2nd 3 Mesmerizing Moon ($8)

3rd 10 Angel Bouquet ($15)

4th 7 Showdown Kid

Forecast $26 Place forecast (1-3) $8, (1-10) $22, (3-10) $11

Tierce $299

Trio $64

Quartet No winner ($1,335 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Silent Observer, 11 Subterfuge

RACE 6

1st 4 Stranger Danger ($7-$5.10)

2nd 5 Delicasea ($6)

3rd 3 What A Winner (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Sullenberger

Forecast $8

Tierce $16 Trio $3

Quartet $22

Scratchings: 1 Big Bay, 6 Varsity Bourbon

RACE 7

1st 1 Santa Therese ($10-$7)

2nd 12 Musical Glitch ($19)

3rd 2 Catchafallingstar ($15)

4th 3 First Street

Forecast $27 Place forecast (1-12) $12, (1-2) $8, (2-12) $34

Tierce $157 Trio $58

Quartet No winner ($406 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 3 Lucky Dancer ($40-$15)

2nd 2 Grazinginthegrass ($6)

3rd 6 Essos (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Doppio Oro

Forecast $10

Place forecast Refund

Tierce $195 Trio $24

Quartet $614

Scratchings: 1 Peaceful Day, 8 Charlie McCreevy

RACE 9

1st 9 Twice To Heaven ($16-$6)

2nd 2 Opera Swing ($25)

3rd 7 Que Cosas ($7)

4th 12 Quick Wit

Forecast $67 Place forecast (2-9) $23, (7-9) $7, (2-7) $31

Tierce $1,088 Trio $79

Quartet No winner ($252 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 3 Leading Fast, 11 Olivine, 13 Granadilla

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 21, 2021, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa result'. Subscribe
Topics: 