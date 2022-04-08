Freed From Desire is the one they want

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Both (5) IMPOSING ANGEL and (6) INSATIABLE are in top form and searching for the hat-trick. However, the field is competitive and others need to be respected. (4) ICE EATER is 4.5kg better off with (1) IRFAANS BOY and is on target to make up for a neck defeat. (2) ALABAMA ANNA has ability but could just need it. (3) DROGHIERE and (7) GIN AND TONIC are looking to upset.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(8) SPANISH BOY has run well fresh before. (2) QUANTUM KING is running well but races over the minimum distance for the first time. Speedsters like (7) GOLIATH HERON, (9) BIG EYED GIRL and (4) VISIWAY could get away. (6) IT'S ABOUT TIME is doing well in his new yard but could be troubled by a breathing problem. Stablemate (1) KWITE A TRIP is capable but has a hefty weight. (5) RETALLICK tries the inside track for the first time - respect.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) FREED FROM DESIRE is in top form and should carry too many guns for them. She gives stable companion (8) ANNE BOLEYN 9.5kg and she could challenge. (2) CELESTIAL LOVE is running below best form but could improve. Stablemate (3) THUMBS UP enjoys this track and trip and could get into the trifecta. (9) LUCY IN THE SKY and (5) ECSTATIC GREEN could make the frame.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

A competitive race and (5) SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE could be ready to resume winning ways from pole position. (8) ABALUS pulled up fatigued and was in season last time. Look for a better performance. (1) TWICE AS SPLENDID is threatening for his second victory. Stablemate (3) GRINDELWALD is capable and cannot be ignored. (2) CORVETTE CAPTAIN is running close-up but needs to get across from a wide draw.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

After five consecutive runner-up positions (3) DAWN OF A NEW ERA could have his just reward. (4) CALIBRE CREST was heavily backed when easily accounting for a moderate maiden field. However, he looks to have plenty more to come and must be respected. (1) CASTLE CORNER disappointed last time, should do better. (2) LET THERE BE LIGHT could feature if she is in form. Stablemate (9) SERGEI can do better.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

An open race and many with winning chances. (8) FRANKLIN comes off a rest and could prove value for money. (5) CASTLE DURROW was narrowly beaten last time after encountering interference. She could make amends. (3) SARAGON has blinkers on and, if she settles, she could get into the reckoning. (4) ETERNAL LIFE could hold (7) WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE on their meeting in February. (9) TINDER DRY and (2) ULULATE could get into the mix.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

Paul Peter has a strong hand with four of five runners having serious claims - (9) NAVAL GUARD has matured and holding form; (10) SECRET IS OURS runs well at this track; (3) GREAT AFFAIR is reported to be working well in new surroundings; (5) GRIMALDI will have the run of the race from an inside draw. (2) TWIN TURBO and (6) MY MASTER (wide draw) cannot be ignored for money.