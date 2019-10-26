Free Rugby World Cup live screenings at Singapore Sports Hub on Nov 1 and 2

SINGAPORE - Rugby fans will be able to catch the final weekend of the Rugby World Cup live for free at the Singapore Sports Hub, in a tie-up between the Singapore Rugby Union (SRU), Sports Hub, BeIN Sports and Societe Generale, SRU announced on Saturday (Oct 26).

The third/fourth-placing match will be played on Nov 1 while the final will be contested the following day. Both matches will be screened live at the OCBC Square.

In addition to the World Cup action, there will be fringe activities at the screening, including a rugby clinic for children from various charities and non-government organisations. This will be conducted by the SEA Games =bound national athletes.

SRU head of commercial Douglas Danapal said: "This is what collaboration looks like, and we are grateful to Societe Generale for sponsoring the screening of the Rugby World Cup finals. We also want to thank Singapore Sports Hub for providing the venue, which goes a long way in promoting the game."

Societe Generale's group country head of Singapore and head of South-east Asia and India, Pascal Lambert, added: "We are proud to be associated with Rugby World Cup 2019 and this event will contribute to promote the tournament and rugby in Singapore while being a fantastic place for all rugby fans to share their passion and emotions this event is able to create."