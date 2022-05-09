Fraser-Pryce proud of her 'incredible' records

NAIROBI • Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted the fastest 100m time in the world this year as she clocked 10.67sec to win in Nairobi on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who has eight Olympic medals, including the 100m silver in Tokyo last summer, won comfortably after 18-year-old Namibian Christine Mboma, the Tokyo Games 200m silver medallist, pulled up suddenly before collapsing on the track.

Fraser-Pryce's winning time was close to her personal best of 10.60, set in Lausanne in August last year, marking her to be one of the sprinters to watch at July's World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

"I have been doing this for 13 years. Every time I run I set new records, it's incredible," she said.

Only four other women have run the 100m faster than Fraser-Pryce's time on Saturday - Americans Marion Jones (10.65) and Carmelita Jeter (10.64), fellow Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54) and American world record-holder Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49).

She will renew her long rivalry with compatriot and five-time Olympic gold medallist Thompson-Herah in Eugene on July 15.

Earlier, men's Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs withdrew at the last minute from his long-awaited return to the distance with intestinal problems.

The Italian, who was a surprise winner at last year's Tokyo Games, was due to go head-to-head with American silver medallist Fred Kerley for the first time since the Olympics.

Kerley still finished second, though, 0.07sec behind Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, who won in a world-leading 9.85sec.

Jacobs confirmed on social media he would next be in action as planned on home soil in a 200m race in Savona, Italy, next week.

In the men's 200m, Canadian Aaron Brown timed his race to perfection to post a season-opening best of 20.05sec.

In the other events, Olympic and world 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto showed he still had plenty of work ahead of Eugene as he faded badly to finish fifth in a race won by fellow Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot.

Polish women's hammer world-record holder Anita Wlodarczyk posted a world-leading 78.06m in her first appearance here.

The Diamond League calendar starts in Doha on Friday, but two meets initially set to be held in China have been axed because of Covid-19 restrictions in the country.

The Aug 6 Shenzhen event has been moved to Chorzow, Poland, while there is no replacement for the Shanghai event which was due to take place on July 30.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS