Fraser-Pryce is 2nd-fastest woman of all time

KINGSTON • Sha'Carri Richardson has been the buzz of athletics, with the 21-year-old's flamboyant appearance drawing comparisons to fellow American and sprint great Florence Griffith-Joyner.

But Jamaican sprint darling Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce remains the woman to beat at next month's Tokyo Olympics after becoming the second-fastest woman of all time - behind 100m world-record holder Griffith-Joyner - when she clocked 10.63 seconds at a meet in Kingston on Saturday.

The two-time Olympic champion eclipsed the 10.72sec run by Richardson as the fastest time in the world this year.

Fraser-Pryce, who improved on her previous personal best of 10.70sec set in 2012, admitted she surprised herself with her speed.

"Honestly no... I never expected I would run 10.6 and think it's a good thing because there was no pressure," the 34-year-old said as she screamed with excitement.

"I just wanted to get one run in before the (June 24-27) national championships and that's what I was really looking forward to."

The late Griffith-Joyner owns the three fastest women's 100m times, setting the world record of 10.49sec in Indianapolis in 1988 - one of the longest standing marks in track and field. She also clocked 10.61sec and 10.62sec in 1988.

But Fraser-Pryce shaved 0.01sec off American Carmelita Jeter's 10.64sec set in 2009 to climb behind Griffith-Joyner on the all-time list.

Running in an empty stadium in Kingston at the JOA/JAAA Destiny Series, she decimated the field in the first of three heats from a rocket start, to finish ahead of compatriot Natasha Morrison.

Fraser-Pryce, who won 100m gold at the 2019 world championships in Doha, has set her sights on qualify for the July 23-Aug 8 Games when Jamaica's national trials take place later this month.

"I'm lost for words because 10.6 has been a dream, a goal. I've been working so hard, being so patient to see it finally unfold. I'm so ecstatic," she said. "I'm continuing the work because I did say that this year I wanted nothing more than to break the 10.7 barrier and I did it. But now the focus is on making the national team, then taking it from there."

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands also fired a warning shot ahead of the Olympics by setting the women's 10,000m world record yesterday. Hassan, 28, clocked 29min 6.82sec at the Hengelo meet, smashing the previous best set by Ethiopian Almaz Ayana (29:17.45) when winning gold at the 2016 Olympics.

But four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah's hopes of ending his track career in Tokyo suffered a huge blow as he fell short of the qualifying mark for the 10,000m in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Briton finished eighth, 22 seconds short of the required standard of 27:28. Blaming his poor time on a foot injury, Farah has until June 27 to qualify.

Alternatively, he could turn his attention to the 5,000m - which like the 10,000m he has won at the past two Olympics - at the British Championships on June 26.

American Trayvon Bromell underlined his credentials as the 100m favourite in Tokyo by clocking 9.77sec, the fastest time this year, at the New Life Invitational in Miramar, Florida on Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS