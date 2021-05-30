Fraser-Pryce in season-best 100m

DOHA • Jamaican star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is aiming to be on the Olympic podium again, as she won the 100m at the Diamond League in Doha on Friday in a confidence-boost for the Tokyo Games.

The four-time world champion clocked an impressive season's best of 10.84 seconds, another important step in her quest to become the first female athlete to win three Olympic 100m golds after topping the podiums in 2008 and 2012 in Beijing and London respectively.

Fresh from finishing fourth in the opening elite meeting in a wet, wind-swept Gateshead last week, the 34-year-old made no mistake in the balmier surroundings of the Qatari capital.

Fraser-Pryce, who also won the 200m silver at the 2012 London Games and 100m bronze in Rio in 2016, outran Nigerian Blessing Okagbare (10.90) and American Javianne Oliver (11.03).

"I'm happy that I put together a good race, and of course I'm happy that I won because it's far away from the fourth place that I did last time," the Jamaican said.

"It's going to be my final Olympic appearance so I hope it will be good. The last three Olympics I went to, I was able to stand on the podium and I'm hoping to be able to make it there again."

Doha is the second stop on the 13-leg Diamond League circuit, with only five more elite meetings before the July 23-Aug 8 Olympics in Japan.

Arguably the highest-quality field of the night was in the women's triple jump, which had the top three from the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2019 Doha world championships in the field.

The winner was the in-form Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, whose first effort of 15.15m was enough to beat Jamaicans Kimberly Williams and Shanieka Ricketts.

Rojas, the Rio Olympics' silver medallist who took the world titles in Doha and in London in 2017, jumped a personal best of 15.43m in Spain last week - the farthest in the world this year.

"I feel good physically and I'm happy to leave a footprint here in Doha," said Rojas. "When it's Tokyo's turn, I'll be prepared and try to win the gold medal."

There were victories for Kenya in the men's 800m and 1,500m, and women's 800m.

Faith Kipyegon, the world 1,500m silver medallist, won the 800m in 1min 58.26sec before world champion Timothy Cheruiyot charged to a win in the 1,500m in 3:30.48 and Wyclife Kinyamal took the 800m in 1:43.91.

American Kenny Bednarek stormed to victory in the 200m, edging out Canada's Andre de Grasse by one-hundredth of a second in 19.88sec.

American Rai Benjamin, the 2019 world silver medallist, scorched to a meet record in the 400m hurdles, clocking 47.38sec.

There was an upset in the women's pole vault as American Katie Nageotte outclassed the world championships' podium trio of neutral athlete Anzhelika Sidorova, American Sandi Morris and Greece's Katerina Stefanidi, the reigning Olympic champion.

Nageotte claimed the win with a clearance of 4.84m.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE