Fraser-Pryce eyes school sports day

BRUSSELS - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will soon embark on a new chapter in motherhood and it is one that will have fellow parents quaking in their spikes.

The Jamaican star, fresh from her fifth 100m World Athletics Championships title in Eugene, Oregon, is a rarity in track and field in that she competes as a mum.

Now 35, Fraser-Pryce's son Zyon is five and ready to start primary school. The two-time Olympic 100m champion warned that should a call come in for parents to compete at the school's sports day, she would be there in a flash, lending some hard-nosed competition for the egg-and-spoon or sack race.

"I go home after this meet as I have an orientation with him for his new school," Fraser-Pryce said of her plans after Friday's Brussels Diamond League meet - the penultimate event of the athletics competition for the year.

"I'm definitely looking forward to being in a new environment for him with school. I'll be able to relax at home! I'm also getting a lot of questions: 'Are you excited about sports day?' Yes I am. 'Are you going to run for us?' Yes I am."

The veteran also played down any talk of retirement.

"The dream is definitely to go to Paris 2024 (for the Olympics), but at the same time, I have to trust my body, listen to my body as well to make sure that I assess myself and see where I am at," she said.

"At this time, I'm still very passionate about what I'm doing and I'm still hungry, and I still think there's more to give. As long as those things are working for me and that's the state of mind I'm in, it's not yet (time to retire)."

Meanwhile, Nanjing has had their hosting of the World Athletics Indoor Championships postponed for a third time due to Covid-19. It will now be held in March 2025, the sport's governing body announced on Thursday.

The 2020 edition was first moved to March 2021, and then to March 2023, with Beijing's zero-Covid policy making it impossible to stage the event. Belgrade hosted this year's edition.

AFP