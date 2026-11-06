France's Dorange withdraws from Route du Rhum after collision damage

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Soccer Football - Arrival of the Vendee Globe youngest sailor to compete Violette Dorange and Kojiro Shiraishi - Les Sables-d'Olonne, France - February 9, 2025 Devenir's Violette Dorange arrives after finishing the Vendee Globe REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 6 - France's Violette Dorange has withdrawn from the 13th edition of the Route du Rhum, five days after a collision with Romain Pilliard in the early hours of the race, her Initiatives-Coeur team said on Friday.

• The 25-year-old sailor, who became the youngest competitor to finish the Vendee Globe in 2025, first headed to Roscoff to assess the damage before sailing on to her home port of Lorient to repair the IMOCA monohull

• "Further investigations in Lorient revealed more significant structural damage than what was found during the stopover in Roscoff. The time needed to repair it will not allow Violette to resume the race," Initiatives-Coeur said in a statement

• Dorange had hoped to complete the transatlantic race before the finish line closes on December 3

• "It's obviously a great disappointment. I'm sad to have to stop here, but the state of the boat leaves us no choice," Dorange said

• Both Dorange's and Pilliard's teams said they wanted to lodge a complaint over the collision, but the race jury have yet to rule REUTERS