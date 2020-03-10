France will learn from Slam setback: Galthie

EDINBURGH • France coach Fabien Galthie has insisted that his young rugby squad were still on a learning curve after 14-man Les Bleus' Grand Slam hopes in the Six Nations ended in a 28-17 defeat away to Scotland on Sunday.

Mohamed Haouas got a red card in the 33rd minute for punching Jamie Ritchie in the face amid a melee.

And after Francois Cros was sin-binned for 10 minutes early on, it was too much for the visitors to overcome, though Galthie claimed they would be better for it.

"We are still young, maybe over time, we will learn how to manage these situations," he told reporters. "We were trapped, we are still in the build-up phase."

Captain Charles Ollivon also expressed his belief that his teammates can learn from the setback, adding: "Since the beginning, we said we would stick together no matter what. We are going to work. I don't believe in luck, good or bad. Let's focus on the future."

Galthie assembled a Six Nations squad featuring players under 30 with one exception and the gamble paid off in sparkling wins over England, Wales and Italy.

But Murrayfield was a step too far, with injuries also proving to be their undoing.

Camille Chat could not even make the bench, while instrumental figure Romain Ntamack picked up a concussion early in the game.

His replacement Mathieu Jalibert struggled and the rest of the team were also a shadow of themselves compared to previous Tests.

The championship race has now swung in favour of England, who are level with France on 13 points after successive victories over Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

The Red Rose have the far easier final game, which was rescheduled owing to the coronavirus outbreak, against wooden-spoonists Italy, who have yet to pick up a point.

France's final game, which was also postponed yesterday, will be a meeting with fellow Rugby World Cup quarter-finalists Ireland, making them an outside bet to land their first title since 2010.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu also ordered all Ligue 1 football games to be played behind closed doors or in front of a maximum crowd of 1,000.

REUTERS