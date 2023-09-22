France waiting anxiously on Dupont's condition after suspected jaw fracture

MARSEILLE, France - France will be sweating on the condition of captain Antoine Dupont after the mercurial scrumhalf suffered a suspected jaw fracture during the hosts' record 96-0 victory against Namibia at the Rugby World Cup on Thursday.

"There is a suspicion of a crack or fracture of the maxillary bone," head coach Fabien Galthie said.

Dupont sustained the injury in the 46th minutes in a head-to-head clash with Johan Deysel, whose initial yellow card was upgraded to a red.

The 26-year-old, voted best player in the world in 2021 and at the last two Six Nations, had his cheekbone iced before he left the field holding his jaw.

He then left the Stade de Marseille to undergo medical assessments.