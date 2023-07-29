France’s Celine Boutier leads Evian C’ship by three shots, closes in on first Major

EVIAN-LES-BAINS – Just 18 holes separate Celine Boutier from French golfing immortality as the 29-year-old heads into Sunday’s final round of the Evian Championship with a three-shot lead.

She carded a four-under 67 on Saturday to reach 11-under 202, three clear of Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, who signed for a 68. Australian Minjee Lee (66) and Canada’s Brooke Henderson (67) are a further stroke back on 206 followed by American Nelly Korda (64) and Yuka Saso (71) of Japan.

These five women are all Major champions, unlike Boutier, who is seeking to emulate compatriot Patricia Meunier-Lebouc’s Kraft Nabisco Championship victory in 2003 and become just her country’s third female Major winner.

Boutier, who has three LPGA Tour titles, most recently at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March, said: “Feeling very satisfied with my round. It was definitely a grind. I started off pretty good but missed a few shots in the beginning of the back nine. I was able to scramble, and so I feel like it’s pretty positive and solid round for me today.”

The world No. 15 was born in Clamart, France, a little more than five hours south-east of Evian Resort Golf Club. No Frenchwoman has won the Evian Championship, before or after it became women’s golf fifth Major in 2013.

Boutier had started the third round with a one shot lead over Saso and Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit (her 74 dropped her back to three-under 210) and a chip-in birdie on hole No. 2 was the perfect start she needed.

She added three more birdies on the front nine and bounced back from a messy bogey on the 12th hole with another birdie on No. 15. She could not convert birdie putts on the last two holes to extend her lead at the US$6.5 million (S$8.65 million) tournament but was unfazed by those missed chances.