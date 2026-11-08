France rout Fiji 54-17 to reclaim Northern Hemisphere lead

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LYON, France Nov 7 - Injury-hit France crushed Fiji 54-17 in Lyon on Saturday to return to the top of the Northern Hemisphere section of the Nations Championship before facing South Africa.

The French side scored eight tries through Jean-Baptiste Gros, Sipili Falatea, Aaron Grandidier Nkanang, Kalvin Gourgues, Theo Attissogbe, Charles Ollivon, Antoine Dupont and a penalty try. Gourgues and Maxime Lucu added 12 points with the boot.

Vinaya Habosi and Selestino Ravutaumada scored Fiji’s two tries, both converted by Ben Volavola, while Simione Kuruvoli kicked a penalty.

France are on 17 points, two clear of Ireland, but lost flyhalf Romain Ntamack to injury during the first half.

Fiji are bottom of the Southern Hemisphere section without a point before heading to Ireland next week. REUTERS