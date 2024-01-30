France offers police Olympics bonus of up to 1,900 euros

FILE PHOTO: Olympics - Paris six months count down to 2024 Olympics - Paris, France - January 26, 2024 With six months to go until the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics the countdown clock is pictured near the Eiffel Tower REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin speaks during a press conference on securing the Olympic torch relay and the Paralympic torch relay for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Games, at the Interior Ministry in Paris, France, January 22, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Olympics - Paris six months count down to 2024 Olympics - Paris, France - January 26, 2024 With six months to go until the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics the countdown clock is seen REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

PARIS - France's interior minister on Tuesday offered police officers bonuses of up to 1,900 euros ($2,050) to work during the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to a letter sent to police and published on X.

The government has been meeting public service unions to try to guarantee cover for the Olympics, which run from July 26 to Aug. 11, the middle of France's holiday season.

"The necessary resources will be made available to ensure that you are fairly remunerated for your commitment and to fund social support measures," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote.

Police unions have said the government is not taking sufficient account of the sacrifices that thousands of officers will make this summer, including giving up on vacation plans and finding extra childcare.

Some officers, already strained after months of heightened security alerts and other tensions connected to the war in Gaza, have recently staged protests.

Police who agree to take less annual leave during the Games will receive a bonus of 1,000 euros, which can rise to 1,600 euros for those stationed around the Olympic venues.

Officers working in and around Paris, as well as those at border checkpoints and Paris airports, will receive an additional 300 euros.

Darmanin said he wanted "100% mobilisation" during the Olympics, but that he had decided to allow each officer at least 10 days of leave between June and September. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top