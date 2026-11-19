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France name Jalibert at flyhalf for Argentina clash

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v France - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - February 15, 2026 France's Matthieu Jalibert in action with Wales' Eddie James Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 19 - France's Matthieu Jalibert will start at flyhalf for Saturday's Nations Championship clash against Argentina, alongside Antoine Dupont at scrumhalf, ending an injury crisis in the pivot position, coach Fabien Galthie said on Thursday.

• Jalibert hurt his quadriceps in French Top 14 rugby in September and suffered a further setback in training last month. He has not played since September 20

• Dupont, who played at scrumhalf in the 21-19 win over South Africa while wearing the number 10 jersey, will go back to the number 9 shirt

• Maxime Lucu, who replaced the injured Romain Ntamack against Fiji and the Springboks, will return to the bench.

• Galthie has changed his entire third row from last Friday's victory over South Africa, with Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon and Esteban Capilla in place of Gregory Alldritt, Cameron Woki and Francois Cros

• Capilla will make his first start

• France will qualify for the final if they earn a bonus point win over Argentina, regardless of the other results

Team: 15-Theo Attissogbe, 14-Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13-Kalvin Gourgues, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Esteban Capilla, 5-Mickael Guillard, 4-Florian Verhaeghe, 3-Sipili Falatea, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: 16-Maxime Lamothe, 17-Jefferson Poirot, 18-Regis Montagne, 19-Tyler Duguid, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Gregory Alldritt, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Emilien Gailleton REUTERS