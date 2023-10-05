France coach Fabien Galthie wary of ‘wounded’ Italy as Rugby World Cup quarter-finals beckon

DECINES-CHARPIEU – France head coach Fabien Galthie has warned his team not to underestimate a “wounded” Italy ahead of their decisive Rugby World Cup pool clash on Friday.

Pool A has reached a critical stage with the last round of matches in which all four teams playing this week – New Zealand tackled Uruguay on Thursday night – can still reach the knockout stages.

After three wins from three against the All Blacks, Uruguay and Namibia, hosts France return from a two-week break knowing that they must still avoid defeat by the Azzurri to reach the next round.

Galthie believes Italy will pose an even bigger threat than they did back in February during a razor-tight Six Nations clash in which the Italians lost 29-24, and despite their horror show last week in a 14-try demolition by New Zealand.

“They are Latins who we know well. We’ve played them five times in four years,” said the coach.

“They are a wounded team. It’s not far off the toughest challenge we’ve had to come up against. They’ve made changes and they’re playing a match where they’ve got everything to gain.”

Italy had earned a lot of plaudits over the last couple of years under the tutelage of New Zealander Kieran Crowley.

In that time they won away to Wales for the first time and also gained a first victory over Australia.

Crowley’s win percentage coming into the World Cup was the best of any Italy coach since Pierre Berbizier from 2005-2007. In 2022, with that win in Wales, he also ended Italy’s seven-year wait for a Six Nations victory.

But after starting their World Cup campaign with bonus-point victories over Namibia and Uruguay, everything unravelled against the All Blacks in a humiliating 96-17 defeat, which Crowley admitted was a worry.

“Yeah, it was very concerning the way it went,” he said.

“But we’ve moved on and now we’re looking forward to a chance this week to at least put in a performance that has a little bit more respectability.”

One of the main areas Italy would be looking to improve on is their defence of set-plays, which broke down alarmingly against the All Blacks.

“We gave up 10 tries from set-plays. It’s something that had never happened before,” Crowley complained.

“We talked about it a little bit but then we moved on. When your confidence is knocked, how do you regain it? Well, you regain it by getting back to the process and having self-belief.”

The Italy coach has been forced by injuries to replace his entire front row among five changes for the France match.

“We had a lot of players beaten up last week and a number of players who didn’t train very much this week,” he said.

France, for their part, are without captain and talisman Antoine Dupont, who remains sidelined after fracturing his cheekbone in the 96-0 demolition of Namibia two weeks ago.

The Frenchman has been replaced by Maxime Lucu, who will team up with his club teammate Matthieu Jalibert in a familiar half-back pairing.

While the focus has been on Italy, Luca believes that France are more than capable of getting a win, and he said that New Zealand’s performance against the Azzurri is one that Les Bleus should aim to replicate.

“The All Blacks’ performance, in the first 20 minutes in particular, is an example for us to follow – four lineouts, score four times,” he said. “Their discipline was perfect. New Zealand played a really classy match. We have to learn from them, be pragmatic and rigorous.”

The French will head into the clash as favourites. They have not lost to Italy since 2013 and the Italians have beaten their neighbours only three times in 47 tests. AFP