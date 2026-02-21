France coach Fabien Galthie lauds ‘success story’ Italy ahead of Six Nations clash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Italy's Lorenzo Pani skipping past the challenge of Sam Prendergast during Ireland's 20-13 Rugby Six Nations win at Lansdowne Road in Dublin on Feb 14.

PARIS – France coach Fabien Galthie insisted that Italy are capable of winning the Six Nations ahead of the pair’s meeting in Lille on feb 22.

Gonzalo Quesada’s team have impressed in the tournament this season, first edging out Scotland 18-15 in a drenched Rome before putting the wind up Ireland in Dublin a week ago, before eventually succumbing to a 20-13 defeat.

Only two years ago, Italy were denied a historic first-ever Six Nations win in France when Paolo Garbisi hit the post from a penalty with the last kick of a 13-13 draw at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

A team that went on a record 33-match losing run in the Six Nations between 2016 and 2022 has rebounded impressively since, although four wins and a draw in their last 12 games in the tournament remains a modest return.

“In world rugby... there are two nations which are emerging. One began a little bit before Italy, that’s Argentina,” said Galthie.

“And now Italy are clearly taking up a strong position in world rugby... it really is a success story.”

The draw in Lille certainly was a remarkable feat coming as it did just five months after Italy ended their World Cup campaign with defeats by 96-17 to New Zealand and 60-7 to hosts France.

Argentinian Quesada, who took over after the World Cup, spent most of his playing career in France and has coached both Racing 92 and Biarritz as well as Stade Francais, who he led to the Top 14 title in 2015.

Playing as a fly-half, he was the top points scorer at the 1999 World Cup, where Argentina emerged as a force by reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

Having finished bottom of their pool in each of the first three World Cup tournaments, with an overall record of one win and eight defeats, they have reached the semi-finals in three of the last five.

Italy have never yet made it out of the pool stages at a World Cup.

They have only once finished above fifth in the Six Nations – coming 4th in 2013 when they beat both Ireland and France at home – and have finished with the wooden spoon in 18 of their 26 participations – that is more than England have had in 129 participations in the competition which began as the Home Nations before France and then Italy joined .

In 2024, Italy had their best tournament, winning two and drawing one of their five matches, but still finished fifth.

But boosted by a powerful pack and talented outside backs, they have looked a different proposition this term.

“I believe Italy can win the Six Nations,” said Galthie.

“They can beat all the teams in the world’s top 10 and that’s really a great thing for world rugby.”

Italy’s rise has been slow. They have still never beaten either England or New Zealand.

But in 2022, they beat Australia for the first time, backing it up in 2025 with a second successive victory over the Wallabies.

As well as earning a draw away to France in 2024, Italy came their closest yet to toppling England, outscoring them by three tries to two in a 27-24 reverse.

“A while ago I heard talk about them needing to leave the Six Nations,” said Galthie.

“Thankfully, we have them because they open the way to what is possible.”

Italy will play in Garibaldi red jerseys for the match, in which the Garibaldi trophy is at stake.

Garibaldi was a 19th century Italian revolutionary hero who was born in the French city of Nice, and also fought in a republican conflict in Brazil and the Uruguayan civil war, where his troops first adopted distinctive red shirts. AFP