France centre Danty to miss World Cup opener with injury - report

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France Training - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 18, 2022 France's Jonathan Danty during training REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
France centre Jonathan Danty will miss the opening World Cup match against New Zealand at the Stade de France due to a hamstring injury, L'Equipe reported on Wednesday.

The clash will kick off the tournament in France on Sept. 8 before the hosts play Uruguay, Namibia and Italy later on in Pool A.

Danty had started the last three warm-up matches for France against Scotland (30-27), Fiji (34-17) and Australia (41-17) on Sunday.

Danty's absence adds to France's worries after Romain Ntamack was ruled out of the World Cup with cruciate ligament rupture. Cyril Baille will miss the opening matches due to a calf injury. REUTERS

