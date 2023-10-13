France captain Dupont to start against South Africa

PARIS - Captain Antoine Dupont will start in France's quarter-final clash against defending champions South Africa on Sunday at the Rugby World Cup, coach Fabien Galthie said.

Scrumhalf Dupont sustained a broken cheekbone three weeks ago but he has now recovered from surgery, having made his return to full training earlier this week.

Team:

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (cap.), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 5-Thibaud Flament, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Cyril Baille.

Replacements:

16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Francois Cros, 21-Sekou Macalou, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Yoram Moefana REUTERS