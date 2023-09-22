France captain Antoine Dupont has facial fracture but not out of World Cup: Federation

MARSEILLE – France captain Antoine Dupont suffered a facial fracture in Thursday’s record victory over Namibia, but has not yet been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Friday.

“Antoine Dupont has suffered a maxillo-zygomatic fracture. A specialist surgical opinion has been requested to determine the exact length of the player’s unavailability. Antoine Dupont remains with the France squad,” it said.

France, who ran in 14 tries in a record 96-0 win over their African opponents, are scheduled to play their final Pool A match against Italy in Lyon on Oct 6.

Media reports said Dupont would be sidelined for a month, meaning the influential scrum-half would miss not only the host nation’s game against the Italians, but also the quarter-finals on the weekend of Oct 14-15.

The 26-year-old was forced off the field at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome in the 46th minute following a clash of heads with Namibia skipper Johan Deysel in a clumsy tackle.

Deysel was initially handed a yellow card, later rightly upgraded to red, although Namibia coach Allister Coetzee described it as an “unfortunate accident”.

Dupont, who is yet to lose in a France team he has skippered on home soil in 14 tests, was immediately taken to hospital for scans on his injury.

Prop Cyril Baille said the injury had completely overshadowed a dominant French performance over a Namibian team ranked 22nd in the world and yet to win a World Cup match after 25 matches in seven tournament appearances.

“We know how important he is in the squad, what he brings,” he said. “When you look at the images, it’s a pretty violent impact. It tarnished the evening somewhat, there’s a lot of stress.

“Of course we’re happy with the scoreline, but it wasn’t a party in the changing room after that.”

Flanker Francois Cros said that if Dupont’s injury turned out to be serious, “it would obviously have an impact on him and on us” but added: “We still have some experienced nines who can take over.”

Baptiste Couilloud came on for Dupont and was full of running as he scored a try of his own, almost with his first touch, as he ensured the French team found their rhythm again after a raft of replacements.