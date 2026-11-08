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France call up seven for Springboks clash as Ntamack ruled out

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Nov 8 - France have called up seven new players to a reshuffled 42-man squad for their Nations Championship clash against South Africa this week after they beat Fiji 54-17 in Lyon on Saturday, including a return after five years for Teddy Thomas.

• The 33-year-old winger Thomas won the last of his 28 caps in Australia in July 2021

• Centre Gael Fickou, 32, is also back and has a chance to move closer to the landmark of 100 caps. His 98th appearance was against Australia in Paris one year ago

• Hooker Julien Marchand has won a recall after returning from injury for Toulouse in their Top 14 clash against Clermont

• Gael Drean also returned to competitive action on Saturday afternoon for his club Toulon following more than five months out. The winger had cardiac surgery in June

• Also called up are the Pau pair of winger Gregoire Arfeuil and loose forward Loic Credoz

• France must do without flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who hurt his left shoulder in the first half of the test and is replaced in the squad by Louis Carbonel REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.