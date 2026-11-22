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‘Fragile’ Chelsea need to be tougher, says Alonso

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo with manager Xabi Alonso as he is substituted off after picking up an injury in their 4-1 defeat by Leeds United.

LONDON – Xabi Alonso warned his “fragile” Chelsea flops to toughen up after their humiliating 4-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Nov 21.

Alonso’s side were ripped apart by rampant Leeds, who savoured their first Premier League win at Stamford Bridge in 27 years.

Chelsea scored six in a League Cup win against Leeds in September, but Daniel Farke’s men erased that painful result with a superb display on their return to west London.

The Blues are languishing in eighth place after a fifth defeat in their 11 league games under Alonso.

Only three teams in the Premier League have conceded more goals than the 20 allowed by Chelsea, prompting Alonso to question his players’ mentality.

“We need to be tougher. It’s something mandatory in this competition,” the former Liverpool midfielder said.

“Today we were in a fragile moment mentally. Confidence that, when we receive a punch, we will not recover.”

Making his full debut in Alonso’s latest bid to find a stand-in for injured striker Joao Pedro, Emmanuel Emegha fired Chelsea ahead in the 25th minute.

Yet within three minutes they gifted an equaliser to Noah Okafor, who punished static defending to lash home.

Morgan Rogers conceded a penalty eight minutes into the second half and Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted to put Leeds in front.

Swiss striker Okafor quickly made it three in the 58th minute and Brenden Aaronson got a fourth in stoppage time to leave Chelsea in turmoil.

Chelsea were booed off at half-time and again at the final whistle as furious fans showed their displeasure.

Alonso pointed to the loss of midfielder Moises Caicedo, forced off injured midway through the first half, as the turning point in the game.

“After we lost Moises, we lost completely the momentum. Until then, we were doing OK, but from that moment they started believing and we started not believing,” he said.

“After that, we never got the good feeling and were not able to come from the pressure. It completely changed.”

Over a miserable five-match spell, the Blues have lost to Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Leeds, while also crashing out of the League Cup against Liverpool.

While it is too soon to suggest Alonso is in danger of the sack, the Spaniard has endured a disappointing start to his first spell as a Premier League manager.

Failing to beat struggling pair Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in their next two games would undoubtedly turn the heat up on the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss.

“I’m not feeling let down. We do it as a team, as a collective. We need to support each other. We need to find solutions to do better because this will happen,” Alonso said.

“There were moments that we were not competing at the level required. But the physicality, the duels, it’s not the only explanation. The mentality part we can do better.” AFP